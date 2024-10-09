Hear ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Classic 'Evil Woman' Covered By DURAN DURAN

With North American shows and the release of their recently announced "Danse Macabre - De Luxe" album fast approaching, DURAN DURAN have today unveiled one of their new bonus tracks: a cover of ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA's (ELO) classic "Evil Woman" — out now on BMG/Tape Modern. It sees DURAN DURAN add their signature disco flair to ELO's original with the addition of energetic strings, synths, guitar from longtime DURAN DURAN guitarist Dom Brown and Simon Le Bon's unmistakable vocals.

DURAN DURAN have also announced a short North American East Coast run, set to begin on October 21, bringing the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and New Hampshire.

On October 31, DURAN DURAN are set to summon all Halloween enthusiasts to celebrate All Hallows' Eve in style at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. Now a highly anticipated annual tradition, this year's show will be captured in a multi-camera shoot this year for later release. In addition, Xerjoff, the leading brand in Italian luxury perfumery, has partnered with the band to become the official perfumer of "Danse Macabre" at Madison Square Garden.

Coming a year after the release of their celebrated album "Danse Macabre", the revamped Deluxe version is set for digital release on October 11, with the CD version confirmed for release on October 25 via Tape Modern under exclusive license to BMG. It features three new bonus tracks: "Evil Woman", "New Moon (Dark Phase)" featuring Andy Taylor, and a new instrumental titled "Masque Of The Pink Death".

Just in time for Halloween, "Danse Macabre – De Luxe" also features the original collection of 13 songs, including haunting covers of Billie Eilish's "Bury A Friend", TALKING HEADS' "Psycho Killer" featuring Victoria De Angelis, THE ROLLING STONES' "Paint It Black" and THE SPECIALS' "Ghost Town", plus new versions of DURAN DURAN classics from their own catalog. Guest artists include producer, guitarist, and composer Nile Rodgers, Victoria De Angelis of MÅNESKIN, and former DURAN DURAN band members Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo. Exquisitely packaged, the record features images adapted from a collection of authentic vintage séance photos that band member Nick Rhodes sourced at auction.

The "Danse Macabre - De Luxe" limited-edition vinyl box set includes 3 LPs comprising the original 13-track 2LP "Danse Macabre" release and a bonus LP featuring seven new tracks, four of which are not available in any other format. The Halloween-inspired box includes a spirit board, metal planchette, bespoke tarot cards, 4 art prints, and a booklet. The box set will be available on DTC starting October 25, and will be available in U.S. and Canadian retailers beginning December 6.

Speaking on the new release, Nick Rhodes says: "When we released our 'Danse Macabre' project last year it was born from a spontaneous decision to pull together a record which celebrated the madness and joy of Halloween. In doing so, we unlocked an unexpected box of curiosity and creativity, which led us to reimagine some of our older songs, record cover versions of some of our favorites, and write several new pieces. This year, the inspiration was somehow still lingering, and I loved the idea of expanding the collection, because we could… Why not add some of the songs that we considered initially now that we had the luxury of a little more time? This thought resulted in another new song, a cover of the ELO classic 'Evil Woman', and a remake of 'New Moon On Monday'. The 'Danse Macabre De Luxe' vinyl box set also includes several additional tracks which make it even more special. This somehow feels like justice for vinyl collectors!"