HEART Announces February/March 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

After a triumphant summer run that saw sold-out crowds and glowing reviews, HEART is answering fan demand and bringing its "Royal Flush" tour back to North America in 2026. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers will hit a new round of arenas and major markets beginning February 15 in Duluth, Georgia, with stops in Tallahassee, Biloxi, Huntsville, Little Rock, San Antonio, El Paso, Colorado Springs, Fargo, and more before wrapping March 15 in Fishers, Indiana.

The artist presale begins on Wednesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. local time (password: DREAMS). The general on-sale begins on Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. localtime.

The announcement follows HEART's powerful summer finale at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, where thousands of fans gathered for an electrifying close to the first leg of the tour. Praised by fans and critics alike, the shows delivered a career-spanning journey filled with blistering musicianship, iconic anthems, and unforgettable moments. Variety captured the spirit of the tour perfectly, declaring, "...this is a group whose live appearances ought to compel a mandatory pilgrimage."

With a legendary career spanning more than five decades, HEART has cemented their place in music history, selling over 35 million albums worldwide and delivering 20 electrifying Top 40 singles, while racking up a well-deserved array of accolades and awards including the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame honor and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy. HEART continues to ignite the stage, performing their beloved, iconic and chart-dominating anthems — including "Magic Man", "Barracuda", "Crazy on You" and "These Dreams".

HEART's current lineup features Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Nancy Wilson (rhythm lead and acoustic guitar, mandolin, mandola, autoharp, blues harp, backing and lead vocals),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (lead and rhythm guitar),Paul Moak (lead and rhythm guitar, keyboards, mandolin, banjo and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T. Lane (drums and bike).

Ann said: "HEART personifies rock. Its history is incendiary. While some of the best musicians in the country have played in this band over the years, it has always remained up to the moment and true to itself. The music we are making at this moment has timeless teeth, muscle, bone and hair, also poetry, soul and emotion. I'm very proud to be a part of it all and I will give all of myself to it as long as we both shall live. It's magic!"

Nancy shared: "This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go. Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love, I like to say a HEART show is fun for the whole family!"

HEART's "Royal Flush" tour 2025–2026 will feature support from Lucinda Williams and more.

2026 North American tour dates:

February 15 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

February 18 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center

February 20 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

February 22 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Propst Arena @

February 25 - N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena @

March 01 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena @

March 03 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre *

March 06 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum @

March 07 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center @

March 09 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena @

March 11 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena @

March 13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater *

March 15 - Fishers, IN - Fishers Event Center @

* An Evening With HEART

@ with Lucinda Williams

Previously announced "Royal Flush" 2025 tour dates:

November 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 18 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center #

November 19 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena ^

November 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live *

November 23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

December 02 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena #

December 04 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center #

December 06 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

December 08 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

December 10 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena %

December 12 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre *

December 14 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center %

December 17 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater *

December 19 - Danville, VA - Caesars Virginia *

December 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

* An Evening with HEART

# with CHEAP TRICK

^ with Todd Rundgren

% with STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas

In a recent interview with GoToWhitney, Nancy spoke about the first 2025 leg of 's "Royal Flush" tour, which saw Ann performing while seated in a wheelchair. Nancy said: "Well, let me clarify. For sure she's okay. She kicked the ass of cancer," referencing the fact that Ann underwent surgery and preventative chemotherapy after announcing her cancer diagnosis in July 2024. "She's completely clear — clear of cancer. The last night of rehearsal [before the first leg of the 2025 tour] in Nashville where it was icy, she fell leaving rehearsal and broke her elbow. So she had to be in a chair with her elbow up on a pillow. So it's, like, not cancer, folks — she broke her elbow. So that's why we sent our friend and our photographer friend Criss Cain in front of the curtain, before the show starts, just to explain that, because people are really rooting for her over the cancer thing. But it's not even that, the reason she's in the wheelchair. So, it just required a little explanation before the show."

Asked what she hopes HEART conveys through its performances, Nancy said: "Well, actually, good question. I really hope that the legacy of HEART can convey an aspirational ethic for younger women and men and young artists and people. Not just young people only, but people, because I think with our band HEART, we're sort of different from a lot of rock bands. There aren't many rock bands left to begin with, and [we have] two sisters, so we have a family ethic. We have kind of a fun-for-the-whole-family, all-ages type of ethic with our band. And a lot of college kids are showing up now, which is awesome. And the word's kind of gotten out with the first leg of the 'Royal Flesh' tour, which was all arenas and hockey rinks and stuff, but a lot of young people are showing up."

She continued: "I guess what's what the message is, really, is a togetherness and a unification of the human spirit, because a lot of these songs are very — they're hardcore rock and roll songs, yes, but there are also some very romantic, sensitive songs. And so that's something that HEART gives really well. We've always been kind of schizophrenic like that. [Laughs]"

This past March, the 75-year-old Ann explained on an episode of her "After Dinner Thinks" podcast why she has been performing in a wheelchair: "I think some people thought that I was in a wheelchair because of cancer, which I just kicked its ass and I'm nice and clear now. It's not about cancer. It's about me being a klutz and missing a step and falling into a parking lot and busting my elbow in three places and then having to have it pinned back together with screws and all that kind of stuff."

In December 2023, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

HEART's 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame saw Ann and Nancy reunited with the four musicians who helped HEART achieve its initial success in the mid-1970s — guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese.

The Wilson sisters' reunion with HEART's original lineup at the Rock Hall ceremony marked the first time the group played together in 34 years.

When Ann and Nancy formed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1975's "Dreamboat Annie" was released, they became stars. With hits like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Alone", "What About Love" and "These Dreams", the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the '70s and '80s, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir "Kicking & Dreaming: A Story Of Heart, Soul And Rock & Roll" became a New York Times bestseller.