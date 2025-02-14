HEART's ANN WILSON Drops $105,000 From Asking Price Of Florida Home

HEART frontwoman Ann Wilson has dropped $105,000 from the asking price of her home in northern Florida.

The 74-year-old singer bought the property, which sits on 12.5 acres along the St. Johns River, 50 miles south of Jacksonville, for $885,000 in 2019 and originally put it on the market last September for $2 million. That price came down on February 11, 2025 to $1,895,000.

Official property description, courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate: "Discover the ultimate retreat at the vacation estate of Ann Wilson, legendary lead singer of the iconic rock band HEART.

"Set on 12.48 acres with 510 feet of frontage along the scenic St. John's River, this private getaway offers expansive eastern views and an atmosphere perfect for relaxation.

"The 4,084 sq. ft. main house features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and stunning river views from the infinity pool and spa. Enjoy the panoramic river views from the luxurious infinity pool and spa, or unwind on the expansive porches, poolside lanai, and multiple balconies that overlook the water. Step into the fully renovated 2,406 sq. ft. guest house, originally built in the early 1900s.

"This charming 4-bedroom, 2-bath home retains its historic character while offering modern comforts, including an elevator. The estate is designed for both luxury and practicality, with two 28kW backup generators, an artisan well, an irrigation system, and two pump houses. Additional features include a 980 sq. ft. RV port, a 1,159 sq. ft. workshop, and a private dock for enjoying life on the river.

"Surrounded by century-old oak and magnolia trees, this property exudes Old Florida charm, while offering plenty of space for further expansion. Whether you're reminiscing over HEART's greatest hits or simply soaking in the peaceful ambiance, this estate is your personal haven for relaxation and inspiration."

A video tour of the home is available below.

Last July, HEART postponed its 2024 concerts due to Ann's cancer diagnosis. At the time, Ann revealed she "underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous."

"I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I've decided to do it," she wrote in a post on social media.

Ann added that doctors advised her to "take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover," meaning the tour would need to be put on hold.

Last September, HEART announced additional 2025 dates throughout North America as part of the band's "Royal Flush" tour. The trek will kick off February 28 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas and include a second night in Las Vegas on March 1, with additional stops in Toronto on April 10 at Coca-Cola Coliseum, in Mashantucket, Connecticut on April 12 at Foxwoods Resort Casino and in Boston on April 13 at Agganis Arena. The 24-city tour will wrap in New York City on April 16 at Radio City Music Hall.

Photo credit: Criss Cain