SWEET Shares Music Video For 'Circus' Song From 'Full Circle' Album

Legendary rock band SWEET has released the official music video for the song "Circus". The track is taken from SWEET's latest studio album, "Full Circle", which came out last September via Metalville Records. According to a press release, the LP will be SWEET's final studio album ever.

SWEET is a rock music phenomena that has taken the world by storm for more then five decades. Over the years, SWEET sold more than 55 million records and earned 34 No. 1 chart positions worldwide. The golden thread that links the past through to the present and into the future is SWEET founding member Andy Scott with all his determination to maintain high standards with the band's musical legacy, recording and touring. The band today has still an illustrious pedigree recreating "live" the high energy and soaring vocals associated with the SWEET sound that is the band's trademark.

SWEET began writing songs for the "Full Circle" album in 2019, before the pandemic. The project was shelved, and the band released "Isolation Boulevard" instead.

"Isolation Boulevard" featured all the SWEET's classic hit singles and was recorded with the new lineup during lockdowns between September and October 2020. It was a reworking of SWEET's 1975 album multi-million-selling "Desolation Boulevard". This involved remote recording sessions which put a new spin on the material. The album was well received, and a single, "Set Me Free", appeared in many heritage rock charts.

With the COVID period of isolation behind us, SWEET started the sessions for "Full Circle" in earnest. The band's touring schedule split the sessions but by the spring of 2024, the recordings were done. The band's performance is outstanding and producers Andy and Tom are very proud of the result.

"Full Circle" track listing

01. Circus

02. Don't Bring Me Water

03. Burning Like A Falling Star

04. Changes

05. Defender

06. Everything

07. Destination Hannover

08. Rising Up

09. Fire In My Heart

10. Coming Home

11. Full Circle

In a 2021 interview with VWMusic, Scott stated about SWEET's place within the rock and glam history: "I think we were probably underrated, and though we have respect from our peers, the other bands and musicians, I feel that if the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame came knocking, it would be a shame, almost too late, as I am the only one left. But hey, the legacy lives on."

Regarding SWEET's influence on the 1980s hair metal era, Andy said: "When bands like MÖTLEY CRÜE broke through, it was like looking at a snapshot of SWEET ten years on. The music was heavier and more reminiscent of our albums and B-sides than the singles. But in cultural/fashion terms, it is a direct line, a pure connection."

Three members of the original SWEET — Brian Connolly, Steve Priest and Mick Tucker — have died while Scott's version of the group still tours the U.K. and Australia.

Andy (guitars/vocals) is joined in his version of SWEET by Paul Manzi (lead vocals),Lee Small (bass guitar/vocals),Tom Cory (guitars/keys/vocals) and Adam Booth (drums/percussion).

Before he died, Priest had the right to use the SWEET name in the U.S. and Canada, whereas Scott toured a version of the group in the U.K. The pair were estranged for decades, but resumed contact in the 2010s.