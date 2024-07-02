HEART's ANN WILSON Undergoes Cancer Treatment; 'Royal Flush' Tour Postponed

HEART has postponed its "Royal Flush" tour so that singer Ann Wilson can undergo cancer treatment.

The 74-year-old musician said in a statement Tuesday (July 2) that she recently underwent an operation to remove "something that, as it turns out, was cancerous."

"The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I've decided to do it," she added. "And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."

Wilson said she "absolutely" plans to return to the stage in 2025 and will share details with fans "as soon as we can."

"Thank you for all the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing," Ann concluded.

HEART announced on social media that it was postponing the remainder of the tour "due to medical reasons." The band said tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, with more information to be announced in the coming weeks.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

Last December, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"Royal Flush" featured CHEAP TRICK as support on most of the North American leg. HEART was also scheduled to join DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY for summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.

Since HEART's formation in the early 1970s, the band has sold 35 million albums, including seven that made the Top 10, and notched 20 Top 40 singles. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.