Heavy Rains Force Closure Of Track At DISTURBED's Concert At Illinois State Fair

DISTURBED performed at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Saturday (August 20) at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois. However, because of yesterday's rain and thunderstorms, the track was closed for the concert. Concertgoers with track tickets received tickets for grandstand seats. In addition, opening act Nita Strauss was forced to cancel her appearance at the event due to the inclement weather, which also caused the postponement of Saturday's Bettenhausen 100 race at the Illinois State Fair.

After DISTURBED's performance, Nita took to her social media to share a few photos taken at the event, and she wrote in part: "Well, that didn't go as planned.

"The band flew out to Illinois, rented a van and backline gear, drove 3 hours, had a great soundcheck and were in show clothes warming up and ready to play, but there were crazy thunderstorms all afternoon and when lightning kept striking within a few miles of the venue our set finally got cut.

"We were beyond bummed to be right there and not get to perform but on the bright side, it was fun get to go out to the line and meet some of you guys!!"

DISTURBED's eighth studio album was recently mixed for a tentative fall 2022 release.

In July, DISTURBED released the LP's first single, "Hey You". The official music video for the song was directed by Josiahx. Singer David Draiman called the track "a wake-up call. We've become our own worst enemies," he said. "Civil discourse has become the exception instead of the norm. People have lost themselves in outrage addiction."

In June, Draiman said that DISTURBED's upcoming album will contain a "surprise track" that will "blow [fans'] minds."

In May, Draiman told the audience at DISTURBED's concert in Camden, New Jersey that the band's new LP is "about 90 percent heavy as fuck. Now there's still 10 percent of caring, loving goodness [laughs] — 10 percent. Hey, for everybody that fell in love with 'The Sound Of Silence' [SIMON & GARFUNKEL] cover, I figured, you know… But the rest of it? 'Sickness'-, 'Ten Thousand Fists'-era DISTURBED, for sure. You excited about that? 'Cause I'll tell you we're really fucking excited about it."

DISTURBED performed live for the first time in nearly two years last September as one of the headliners of the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

In March 2021, DISTURBED's "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" was officially canceled. The amphitheater tour, with very special guest STAIND and BAD WOLVES, was originally slated to take place in the summer of 2020 but was rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was eventually scrapped altogether.

"The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" was supposed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of DISTURBED's seminal album "The Sickness". On the tour, the band was expected to perform songs off the album, as well as tracks from 2018's "Evolution" and DISTURBED's extensive catalog.

