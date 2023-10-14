(HED) P.E. Unleashes New Single 'Too Late' From Upcoming Album 'Detox'

Long-running SoCal band (HED) P.E. has released a new single, "Too Late", from the band's upcoming album "Detox".

Frontman Jared Gomes comments: "The new song 'Too Late' is about taking shit for granted and by the time you realize it's too late. I spent more time on this record than every record before. I wanted the best hands on it so we sent it off to be mixed and mastered by Ulrich Wild, who is a heavy metal god. He's worked with everything from DEFTONES to PANTERA. The guy is a genius and his mixing and mastering on this record really brought out the best of the music. Fans are definitely feeling the new/old sound blend of 'Detox' so far and it's Ulrich's mixes and mastering that brought the shit to life."

(HED) P.E. has also dropped the animated graphic novel/music video for "Too Late", which forms the second installment of the "Detox: Planet Earth" story that takes each song and blends together the art of Jim "Taz" Evans and a post-apocalyptic story about corporations and the government conspiring against the people to line their pockets. Each song is another chapter of the story and if being released as a visual complement to the album. The video showcases the artistic brilliance of Evans, who has designed concert posters for NINE INCH NAILS, RAMONES, SMASHING PUMPKINS and FOO FIGHTERS. Each track on the album being accompanied by an animated video, contributing to the narrative of the story of "Detox: Planet Earth" that will later be released in its entirety.

The creation of "Detox" took place in Gomes's private studio, with Remy Dovianus partnering in production and songwriting, while Ulrich Wild handled mixing and mastering duties. The album pays homage to (HED) P.E.'s G-Punk roots, capturing the frenetic energy and signature elements of their distinctive sound. Wild's mixing and mastering expertise seamlessly melds raw aggression, swaggering hip-hop, and unadulterated hardcore, delivering a sonically cohesive experience.

Gomes shares a personal perspective on the album, saying: "Some of my music is written from an outside perspective, but 'Detox' is very extremely personal. Like many people, the pandemic really fucked me up. Trying to make ends meet was a constant hustle and it put us all in a weird headspace writing this record. The fallout from losing the ability to tour and earn a living while trying to provide for my family had me drowning in a bottle of red wine to say the least. I managed to pull myself out and 'Detox' amidst the chaos of having a newborn and a teenager. Hopefully 'Detox' can speak to anyone who is trying to figure out how to live in this new world."

"Detox" marks a triumphant return to the cherished G-Punk sound cherished by (HED) P.E. enthusiasts. The album exudes the quintessential (HED) P.E. essence — an unvarnished, honest narrative that compelled Gomes and the band to embrace their bold, provocative history, setting it in stark contrast to more sanitized releases. While previous works like "Only In Amerika" from 2005 were intentional reactions against radio-friendly conventions, "Detox" boldly raises its middle finger to mainstream norms.

(HED) P.E. stands as trailblazer in the G-Punk genre, a unique fusion of punk-rock, metal, hip-hop, and reggae. With a career spanning over two decades, the band has graced stages worldwide alongside rock titans like PAPA ROACH and LINKIN PARK, hardcore legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, and the iconic Ozzfest tour. Their partnership with Suburban Noize Records in the early 2000s contributed significantly to the thriving underground music scene.

(HED) P.E. will join NONPOINT, SUMO CYCO and VRSTY for "The Million Watts Tour 2023" across America this December.