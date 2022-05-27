HELLOWEEN Drops 3D Road Movie Music Video For 'Best Time' Feat. ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ

June 2021 saw the release of HELLOWEEN's self-titled studio album. Adored by fans and critics alike, the record catapulted straight to the charts, earning the No. 1 position in Germany and Spain, the Top 5 of seven countries, and the Top 15 multiple times worldwide.

Today, HELLOWEEN celebrates with fans again with a video for "Best Time". Serving as the party song of the album, the track has been streamed via Spotify more than four million times. Written by Sascha Gerstner and Andi Deris, the sunny hymn propagates hope and optimism: "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery / I will have the best time of my life / Yes, I know I'm gonna be alright / I'm feeling better in the neon light…"

Gerstner elaborates: "I had an '80s neo-noir vibe in my head. The riff originally was a synth riff, which we arranged for guitars later. The wording 'I will have the best time of my life' was pretty spontaneous because I had this strong feeling to leave the past behind and to seize the day! Andi instantly loved the idea as well as the refrain and together we created the track as it is now!"

Directed by Martin Häusler, who previously handled the band's "Skyfall" video, "Best Time" is a visually enticing 3D road movie that includes live clips of the band as well as a cameo appearance by ARCH ENEMY vocalist Alissa White-Gluz.

White-Gluz comments: "After playing multiple festivals and touring extensively in South America together a few years back, HELLOWEEN and I decided to make a fun video to reminisce about the good times while simultaneously planning for many more!"

HELLOWEEN's "Best Time" vinyl single was released on May 20 via Atomic Fire. Limited to 2000 copies, the record features terrific '80s retro artwork by cartoonist and HELLOWEEN fan Marcos Moura and is available in three color variants. Besides the title track "Best Time", fans get an alternative, exclusive vocal mix directly from the desk of HELLOWEEN's longtime producer Charlie Bauerfeind.

The cover artwork for "Helloween" was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

The "Pumpkins United" lineup features returning singer Michael Kiske and guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen alongside frontman Andi Deris, guitarists Michael Weikath and Sascha Gerstner, bassist Markus Grosskopf and drummer Daniel Löble.

Produced by Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward, the new HELLOWEEN LP was recorded in part at the H.O.M.E. Studios in Hamburg (where everything started in 1984). The same recording console used for such HELLOWEEN albums as "Master Of The Rings", "Time Of The Oath" and "Better Than Raw" was utilized to record the band's new material. The effort was mixed at the Valhalla Studios of Ronald Prent (IRON MAIDEN, DEF LEPPARD, RAMMSTEIN).

HELLOWEEN's new album saw the legendary German power metallers going "back to the roots," with the band recording fully analogue and Löble playing the drum kit previously used by HELLOWEEN's original drummer, the late Ingo Schwichtenberg, on the legendary "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" recordings.

The "Pumpkins United" tour marked the first time Kiske had played live with HELLOWEEN since 1993. Hansen, who departed HELLOWEEN in 1988, had been joining the band onstage on various tours and festival appearances throughout the years. The set featured several duets with Kiske and his replacement, Deris, along with many rarely played songs, including "Kids Of The Century", "Rise And Fall" and "Livin' Ain't No Crime". Hansen — who fronted HELLOWEEN until late 1986 — sang a medley of several early HELLOWEEN classics, including "Ride The Sky", "Judas", "Starlight" and "Heavy Metal (Is The Law)".