HELLYEAH: Never-Before-Seen HD Version Of 'Live From Dallas' Video Available For First Time

Robert "Videobob" Moseley, who did videography, graphic art and more for the likes of PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN, HELLYEAH and Vinnie Paul Abbott's record label endeavor, Big Vin Records, has shared the never-before-seen HD version of HELLYEAH's "Live From Dallas" concert video which was originally included with the deluxe edition of the band's "Stampede" album in 2010.

Says Moseley: "This is the original HD render of the 'Hellyeah, Live From Dallas 2007' that was shot and edited by me, (Videobob Moseley) on 12/17/2007 at Nokia Theater. I own this original footage and edit, that was loaned to Big Vin Records, used on the DVD release bundled with HELLYEAH CD's.

"'Live From Dallas' was a concert DVD that I produced, shot, edited and was released as a bonus with the deluxe version of 'Hellyeah Stampede', but only on standard definition. I have recently remastered the original video and uploaded it in HD for the first time! This is the first time it has ever been seen in high definition as HD wasn't available to the public at the time."

HELLYEAH has been inactive since early 2020 when its U.S. tour was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, singer Chad Gray has reunited with his previous band MUDVAYNE, which played its first two shows in 12 years in 2021, and completed a full tour in 2022.

A few months before the pandemic hit, HELLYEAH had completed a couple of U.S. tours in honor of its drummer, Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away in June 2018 at the age of 54 in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas. The official cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease.

The former PANTERA drummer recorded a total of six albums with HELLYEAH over a decade, including its latest, "Welcome Home", for which he laid down his drum tracks before his passing.

STONE SOUR drummer Roy Mayorga stepped in as Vinnie Paul's replacement for the touring activity in support of "Welcome Home", which came out in September 2019.

Mayorga's addition to HELLYEAH was made official in May 2019. At the time, the band said Roy was the perfect guy to take Vinnie Paul's place. "These men had so much love and mutual respect for each other, this makes our transition so much easier," HELLYEAH said in a statement.

Mayorga previously played with HELLYEAH bassist Kyle Sanders in MEDICATION, the early 2000s outfit which also featured guitarist Logan Mader (MACHINE HEAD) and singer Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE).