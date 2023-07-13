METALLICA Shares Another Trailer For 'M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX'

METALLICA and Trafalgar Releasing have revealed a brand-new event trailer for the upcoming "Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event", featuring footage captured throughout the band's European tour stops this summer.

Presented in cinemas worldwide, this unprecedented global theatrical event brings METALLICA's "M72" world tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to the big screen live in cinemas in the U.S., Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 p.m. EDT / 6:15 p.m. PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday's concert) and August 21 (Sunday's concert) at 9:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. PDT. Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday's concert) and August 21 (Sunday's concert) as best suited for local time zones. For the most detailed exhibition times and dates by location, visit metallica.film.

"Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event" will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group's 40-plus-year career, ranging from 1983's debut "Kill 'Em All" to 2023's new release "72 Seasons". You won't see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.

The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

This is a two-night event. Get your tickets for both nights to enjoy the full experience.

Hailed as "some of the deepest, hardest-hitting music of their career" (Rolling Stone),METALLICA's "72 Seasons" was released April 14 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct".

Formed in 1981 by Hetfield and Ulrich, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "… And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct" and "72 Seasons". METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, METALLICA established the All Within My Hands foundation to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised nearly $12 million — providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs, over $2.5 million to combat food in security, and more than $3.3 million to disaster relief efforts.