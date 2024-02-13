HELMET Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour With CRO-MAGS

HELMET has announced a spring 2024 North American tour with support from CRO-MAGS. The trek will kick off on April 14 in Detroit, Michigan and run through May 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. HELMET will also make an appearance at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 19.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday, February 15 at 10 a.m. local time using the code ENERGY. General ticket sales start Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

HELMET's 2024 tour dates with CRO-MAGS:

April 14 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

April 15 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

April 16 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

April 18 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

April 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

April 21 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

April 22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 23 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

April 25 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

April 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

April 30 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

May 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios

May 03 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 04 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

May 05 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

May 07 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

May 09 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 10 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

May 12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

May 14 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

May 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

May 16 - Boston, MA @ Middle East @ Downstairs

May 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

May 19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

HELMET is touring in support of its latest studio album, "Left", which was released in November via earMUSIC.

After the critically acclaimed "Dead To The World" in 2016, HELMET is back with their signature blend of heavy, riff-loaded rock and evocative lyrics that have resonated with fans worldwide for over three decades. "Time for your holiday serial murder / How time slips away", resonate the opening lines of "Holiday". HELMET take no prisoners in their direct and unfiltered expression, leaving listeners with a lasting impact and a sense of urgency to examine the world around them.

"Left" sees HELMET — comprising frontman Page Hamilton, drummer Kyle Stevenson, guitarist Dan Beeman and bassist Dave Case — carve out a musical landscape that is taut, muscular, and direct. Hamilton's lead guitar lines feel like everything from downed power lines arcing to exploding resistors in shortwave radios. On "Left", every snare crack hits like gunfire, every solo seemingly a manifestation of rabies-induced psychosis.

Guided by Hamilton alongside co-producers Jim Kaufman and Mark Renk, and mastered by Howie Weinberg, the 11 songs on the new album are leaner and meaner in their execution than previous aural throwdowns. "Left" is powered by unbridled determination, a renewed sense of purpose and a desire to create more new dialects within the musical language Hamilton invented via his use of drop-D tuning.

HELMET's first official live album, "Live And Rare", was released in November 2021 via earMUSIC. It was made available on heavyweight black vinyl as well as a CD digipak edition and digital.

Although HELMET disbanded in 1997, Hamilton revived the band in 2004, and the group has continued to tour and record.

"Dead To The World" was released in October 2016 via earMUSIC. The effort was produced by Hamilton and mixed by Jay Baumgardner.

In 2021, HELMET released a cover of GANG OF FOUR's 1981 song "Into The Ditch". The track was recorded for a tribute album to GANG OF FOUR's guitarist Andy Gill, "The Problem Of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four".

Having cut his teeth playing with avant-garde guitar icon Glenn Branca and indie stalwarts BAND OF SUSANS, Hamilton launched HELMET in 1989, and the band released its debut album, "Strap It On", on the independent Amphetamine Reptile label the following year. HELMET soon became the subject of an unprecedented major-label bidding war, ultimately signing with Interscope and releasing "Meantime" in June 1992.

Even while the band was absent from the spotlight, HELMET continued to exercise considerable influence on multiple generations of bands. Their songs have been covered by the likes of CHEVELLE, DEFTONES, FAITH NO MORE, PIG DESTROYER and SOULFLY, and the band inspired a 2016 HELMET tribute album titled "Meantime Redux". HELMET has also been cited as a key influence on such bands as GODSMACK, KORN, MARILYN MANSON, MASTODON, PANTERA, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, SEPULTURA, SLIPKNOT, STAIND, SYSTEM OF A DOWN and TOOL.