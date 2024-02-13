SYMPHONY X Announces May/June 2024 North American Tour With HEATHEN

New Jersey's progressive metal masters SYMPHONY X are hitting the road this spring for their North American 2024 tour with special guests HEATHEN. The 19-date trek will kick off on May 16 in Cincinnati and make stops in Pittsburgh, Quebec, and Jersey City before its conclusion in Baltimore on June 8.

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Purchase tickets here.

Confirmed dates for the SYMPHONY X North American Tour 2024 with special guests HEATHEN are:

May 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

May 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

May 18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

May 19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

May 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue Theater

May 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

May 23 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

May 24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

May 25 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD

May 26 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

May 29 - Boston, MA - Paradise

May 30 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

May 31 - Stroudsberg, PA - Sherman Theater

June 01 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

June 02 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

June 05 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June 06 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

June 07 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

June 08 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

SYMPHONY X completed an extensive tour behind its latest album, 2015's "Underworld", in 2016, including a U.S. run of shows with OVERKILL and a pair of headlining performances in Australia.

In July 2017, SYMPHONY X singer Russell Allen and his ADRENALINE MOB bandmates were involved in a crash that killed the latter group's bassist, David Zablidowsky.

In 2019, Allen — who has toured with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA since 2013 — was injured during the rehearsals for TSO's annual winter trek and was unable to make the tour.

SYMPHONY X guitarist Michael Romeo released his new solo album, "War Of The Worlds Pt. 2", in March 2022 via InsideOut Music. The record featured guest vocals by Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA).