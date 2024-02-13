SYMPHONY X Announces May/June 2024 North American Tour With HEATHEN

SYMPHONY X Announces May/June 2024 North American Tour With HEATHENFebruary 13, 2024
New Jersey's progressive metal masters SYMPHONY X are hitting the road this spring for their North American 2024 tour with special guests HEATHEN. The 19-date trek will kick off on May 16 in Cincinnati and make stops in Pittsburgh, Quebec, and Jersey City before its conclusion in Baltimore on June 8.
General admission tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Purchase tickets here.
Confirmed dates for the SYMPHONY X North American Tour 2024 with special guests HEATHEN are:
May 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
May 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
May 18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
May 19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
May 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue Theater
May 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
May 23 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
May 24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
May 25 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD
May 26 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole
May 29 - Boston, MA - Paradise
May 30 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
May 31 - Stroudsberg, PA - Sherman Theater
June 01 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
June 02 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
June 05 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
June 06 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
June 07 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
June 08 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
SYMPHONY X completed an extensive tour behind its latest album, 2015's "Underworld", in 2016, including a U.S. run of shows with OVERKILL and a pair of headlining performances in Australia.
In July 2017, SYMPHONY X singer Russell Allen and his ADRENALINE MOB bandmates were involved in a crash that killed the latter group's bassist, David Zablidowsky.
In 2019, Allen — who has toured with TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA since 2013 — was injured during the rehearsals for TSO's annual winter trek and was unable to make the tour.
SYMPHONY X guitarist Michael Romeo released his new solo album, "War Of The Worlds Pt. 2", in March 2022 via InsideOut Music. The record featured guest vocals by Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA).
