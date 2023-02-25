Here Is February 2023 Video Of VINNIE PAUL's And DIMEBAG's Gravesite

A new video of the graves of PANTERA founders Vinnie Paul Abbott and "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott at the Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Texas can be seen below.

In 2021, a protective fence was erected around the Abbott brothers' graves, presumably to guard them from vandalism.

Vinnie Paul's grave marker at Moore Memorial Gardens was officially installed in May 2019. That same day, two pictures of the gravesite were released via PANTERA's social media, along with the message: "We ask that you please be respectful when visiting the brothers' graves."

A message engraved on Vinnie Paul's grave marker reads: "Don't ever think it's not a good time, if you do think it's not a good time. A good time is a good time, a bad time is a bad time, and a wonderful time is irreplaceable. Hellyeah!"

After it was reported back in 2010 that Dimebag's grave was vandalized, Vinnie Paul was asked by Artisan News if the person responsible for causing the damage had ever been apprehended. "Nah, nah," he replied. "But it's just a real disrespectful thing. I don't understand why somebody would wanna scratch their name in somebody's tombstone or anything. But fans are rabid, man; they do unheard-of things. I just wish they would respect him and let him rest in peace and just leave it at that."

The PANTERA and HELLYEAH drummer was buried on June 30, 2018 next to Dimebag and their mother, Carolyn. He was laid to rest in a custom "Kiss Kasket" provided by KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. The casket was offered as a gift at Vinnie's family's request. Vinnie was also buried in some of his trademark clothes, including his hat, shoes and flannel.

Speakers at the service included former GRIM REAPER guitarist Nick Bowcott and SiriusXM DJ Jose Mangin. Also appearing at the event were original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, DISTURBED's David Draiman, NICKELBACK's Chad Kroeger, ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante, FOZZY's Chris Jericho and ROUGH CUTT's Paul Shortino.

Vinnie's brother was buried in the original Kiss Kasket prototype in 2004 after his untimely death. The coffin featured the faces of the four founding members of KISS, the KISS logo and the words "Kiss Forever." Both Abbotts were huge fans, especially Darrell, who was shot dead by a gunman in December 2004.

A public memorial for Vinnie Paul was held on July 1, 2018 at Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.

Vinnie passed away on June 22, 2018 at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. His death was the result of chronic weakening of the heart muscle — basically meaning his heart couldn't pump blood as well as a healthy heart.

Not long before his death, Vinnie laid down the drum tracks for HELLYEAH's sixth album, "Welcome Home", which was released in September 2019.

Dimebag and Vinnie Paul formed PANTERA in the early eighties in Texas. The band recorded four independent albums before their 1990 major label debut, "Cowboys From Hell", introduced a heavier sound and made them a favorite with metal fans. 1994's "Far Beyond Driven" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 without benefit of a commercial hit single.

The group splintered in 2002 following the departure of volatile lead singer Philip Anselmo. Dime and Vinnie, as they were known to their fans, regrouped with DAMAGEPLAN, releasing the band's debut album, "New Found Power", in February of 2004. The group was touring in support of the record at the time of Dimebag's murder.

Dimebag's death was a devastating blow to the close-knit hard rock and metal community. He was known to his fellow musicians for his hospitality, friendship and partying spirit, and was a legend among fans and peers for his powerful, innovative and unmistakable playing style.