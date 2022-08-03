Here Is Multi-Camera Video Of PETER CRISS And BRUCE KULICK's 'Hooked On Rock 'N' Roll' Performance From Nashville's CREATURES FEST

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss joined former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick and his solo band on stage on May 29 at this year's Creatures Fest at Nashville's Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Together they performed the song "Hooked On Rock 'N' Roll", which originally appeared on Criss's 1978 solo album. Multi-camera video of the performance, courtesy of Kulick's official YouTube channel, can be seen below.

Kulick's group, which also features singer and guitarist Todd Kerns, bassist and singer Zach Throne and drummer Brent Fitz, performed mostly songs from Kulick's 1980s and 1990s KISS era.

Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

In addition to playing drums in KISS, Peter also provided lead vocals for a number the band's most popular and memorable songs, including "Beth", "Black Diamond" and "Hard Luck Woman".

Criss, who was known as "Catman," released his last solo CD, titled "One For All", in 2007. Peter produced the album himself for the first time, and was joined by guest musicians that included keyboardist Paul Shaffer and bassist Will Lee of "Late Night With David Letterman". The album featured a range of styles, from rock and jazz to blues and Broadway, and included covers of "What A Difference A Day Makes" and "Send In The Clowns".

Criss played what was being billed as his final full U.S. concert in June 2017 at the Cutting Room in New York City.

Bruce joined KISS in 1984 and accompanied the band on the "Animalize" tour and continued with them until the reunion tour. Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology – Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the band's DVDs spanning their historic four-decade-plus career.