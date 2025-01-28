Here's A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Making Of METALLICA 'Remastered' Pinball Machines

Stern Pinball, Inc. has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the recently announced Remastered Limited Edition and Premium Edition METALLICA pinball machines.

Stern's Metallica Remastered pinball games feature over 1,000 new speech calls that include callouts by the band and eight new METALLICA songs. The experience features all-new animations and HD-quality live concert video footage. Stern has ensured that extra care and attention to detail have gone into every facet of Metallica Remastered while respecting the timeless classic game.

Last November, Stern announced a full line of Metallica Remastered pinball machine accessories compatible with the pinball machines.

The "…And Justice for All" Metallica Topper accessory will accentuate your gaming experience. Featuring RGB lighting, watch each letter in METALLICA light up as it keeps progress of your Lady Justice mode progression as well as special lamp flashers highlighting your Grave Marker, Electric Chair, Coffin, and Snake item status as you build your way to the iconic "Crank it Up" game modes. Through the power of Insider Connected, players will be able to unlock "…And Justice for All" song straight from the start of gameplay in addition to rocking out to a special new "…And Justice for All" multiball.

Seek and destroy right from the plunge, jump into action with the Illuminated Metallica Logo Shooter Knob. Featuring RGB lighting, this accessory will kickstart your pinball quest.

Ride the lightning and protect your game with the official Metallica Sword Side Armor. This exciting side armor adds further dimension to your Metallica Remastered gaming experience.

For the Premium Edition, make your rock concert in a box experience explode with the Expression Lighting System accessory. With 96 intelligent RGB LEDs, the Expression Lighting System enables full color spectrum control. Positioned in pockets cut into the cabinet sides to provide color themed full playfield illumination, this integrated playfield lighting system is synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song and dynamically responsive to game events. In addition you can make your speakers pop with the official Speaker Lighting System accessory. With intelligent RGB LED lighting, your speakers will light up and flash as you rock out, fully integrated and dynamically responsive to game events.

"We can't wait for players to give their game fuel with these officially licensed pinball accessories," said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "Bring the rock concert home with Metallica Remastered!"

Pricing and availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price*:

"…And Justice For All" Metallica Topper - USD $999.99

Illuminated Metallica Logo Shooter Knob - USD $224.99

Metallica Sword Side Armor - USD $399.99

Cabinet Expression Lighting SystemTM - USD $599.99

Speaker Expression Lighting System - USD $199.99

* MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

Metallica Remastered pinball machines and accessories are available now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world, which can be found on the official Stern Store.

Metallica Remastered is updated with a full-color LCD display featuring all-new animations and live concert video footage. Stern's modern Spike 2 electronics will power the gameplay experience. Fans will enjoy expanded gameplay and improved presentation with 22 songs (8 more than the original) and expanded gameplay rules. Cabinet improvements include an Expression Lighting system and 2 all-new art packages by METALLICA artist Rhys Cooper. Players will experience the same great flow from the original METALLICA playfield layout with geometry and mechanical improvements, new versions of gameplay toys, updated mechanical devices, and new UV lighting effects.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 17 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents — more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "…And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", and most recently the Grammy-winning "72 Seasons", released April 14, 2023 on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, METALLICA established the All Within My Hands foundation to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised nearly $15 million.