Here's The First Look At SCOTT STAPP As FRANK SINATRA In The New RONALD REAGAN Biopic

CREED frontman Scott Stapp portrays Frank Sinatra in the just-released biopic "Reagan". The film, which hit theaters on Friday (August 30) includes a scene of Sinatra singing at the Ambassador Hotel's Cocoanut Grove club in Hollywood, where he performed at a fundraiser in 1970 for Ronald Reagan's second California gubernatorial campaign.

Stapp will also make an appearance on the movie's soundtrack, covering "Swinging On A Star", the American pop standard introduced by Bing Crosby in the 1944 film "Going My Way" and subsequently recorded by numerous artists, including Sinatra for his 1964 album "Sinatra Sings Days Of Wine And Roses, Moon River, And Other Academy Award Winners".

When Stapp's involvement with the film was first announced in December 2020, he said in a statement: "Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint. He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style and overall production."

"Reagan" director Sean McNamara previously said: "We are honored to have Scott in 'Reagan'. Scott's known for big, high-energy performances, so it was a thrill to see him shift gears to embody Sinatra's contained charisma."

According to a press release, "Reagan" offers a unique and captivating perspective on one of America's greatest leaders. Dennis Quaid delivers a portrayal of Ronald Reagan that transcends the boundaries of a traditional biopic, delving into the enduring impact of his journey, sustained by the steadfast and loving support of Nancy Reagan. Jon Voight and Penelope Ann Miller co-star.

The film is narrated by Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life becomes intertwined with President Reagan's when Reagan first catches the Soviets' attention as an actor in Hollywood.

Reagan was president from 1981 through 1989 and died at age 93 on June 5, 2004, from Alzheimer's disease.