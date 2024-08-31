PITCHSHIFTER Releases Long-Lost Original Version Of '[NOS] Genius'

Nottingham-based industrial rock outfit PITCHSHIFTER has re-released its long-lost original version of their monster single "[NOS] Genius". The unheard and recovered version of the track comes as a celebration of 27 years since the release of the band's magnum opus album, "www.pitchshifter.com", and comes with more than a few surprises, including killer mixes from WARGASM, ENTER SHIKARI, THIS IS MENACE and more.

The six-track, limited-edition, 12-inch colored vinyl formats will only be available for purchase on the band's U.K. November tour, and won't be available on streaming platforms or in any other formant until 2025.

"NOS" refers to "new old stock", materials that were never released that are still unused, new, and in their original packaging. PITCHSHIFTER have applied this NOS concept to the original and correct version of "Genius" that fans can now finally hear as a "new" song after almost three decades, including the correct set of lyrics.

"[NOS] Genius" track listing:

A1. [NOS] Genius (PITCHSHIFTER's original version)

A2. Genius (Enter Shikari Sound System Mix, Rou Reynolds)

A3. De-Genius (This is Menace Mix, vocals from Paul Catten, Mikee Goodman, MD Clayden)

B1. Neurogenius (Wargasm Mix, Milkie Way and Sam Matlock)

B2. [NOS] Genius (Bad USB Pitchshifter Mix)

B3. 8-Bit Genius (ChipTune Pitchshifter Mix)

During the last minute of the album mixing process in 1997, the dubby pre-chorus section of the original version of "Genius" was chopped out, taking some of the original lyrics with it. This meant that the album version of the song repeats the first line of each verse without resolving to the intended second lyric. In short: you've never actually heard the correct version of "Genius". Bugged by this, the band finally get to release the original and correct version as they wrote it: "[NOS] Genius".

PITCHSHIFTER's "Everything Still Sucks!" November tour 2024:

Nov. 26 - Thekla, Bristol

Nov. 27 - Gorilla, Manchester

Nov. 28 - Wedgwood Rooms, Portsmouth

Nov. 29 - The Garage, London

Nov. 30 - Rock City, Nottingham

PITCHSHIFTER have influenced bands from FEAR FACTORY to PENDULUM. They have released 10 albums, toured in over 30 countries, recorded John Peel sessions, played the U.S. Ozzfest (with OZZY OSBOURNE, INCUBUS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and PANTERA),have a name check in the intro James O'Barr's "The Crow" graphic novel, shared a tour bus with Chris Shiflett (FOO FIGHTERS) on the Vans Warped Tour, have had their live shows shut down due to stage invasions, had a crop circle for their logo appear in field, supported DEFTONES on their "Around The Fur" U.S. tour, turned down MOTÖRHEAD, opened for BLACK SABBATH at Milton Keynes Bowl, rocked main stage at Reading Festival, played with every metal band in the known universe, from PARADISE LOST to CARCASS, NAPALM DEATH, KORN and LIMP BIZKIT. And just in case that's not enough: Iggy Pop puked on their shoes at Brixton Academy.

Former FEAR FACTORY singer Burton C. Bell said: "Back in '92 FEAR FACTORY weren't even signed. I was always searching for new and exciting music, and stumbled across a CD by a new band called PITCHSHIFTER. I immediately thought, 'What a great name,' and decided to buy it. My buddy and I went to my apartment, opened two bottles of Saint Ides, rolled a fat one and started the CD. The first song came on like a f**king freight train right through my head. The CD just got heavier and heavier as it went on. I was hooked from that moment on, and I enjoyed that same train ride throughout PITCHSHIFTER's travels."

PITCHSHIFTER is:

Jon "JS" Clayden - vocals / programming

Mark D Clayden - bass