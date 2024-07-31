HIGH ON FIRE Announces Summer/Fall 2024 North American Tour

HIGH ON FIRE has announced additional North American headlining tour dates in support of its new LP, "Cometh The Storm". The Grammy Award-winning group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, will kick off the first leg of the 23-city trek on August 31 in Louisville, Kentucky. The tour will include spotlight performances as part of both the Muddy Roots Festival (September 1) and New York City's Deserfest (Sept. 13). The second leg will run from October 2 to October 12, and the third from October 26 to November 2, concluding with a featured performance at Mexico City's Hipnosis festival.

The HIGH ON FIRE tour will feature support from NEGATIVE APPROACH, WEEDEATER and EXHUMED in various iterations.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

HIGH ON FIRE "Cometh The Storm" summer/fall U.S. tour dates:

Aug. 31 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom^^

Sep. 01 - Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots

Sep. 03 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*

Sep. 05 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar*

Sep. 06 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater*

Sep. 07 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

Sep. 08 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

Sep. 09 - Chicago, Il @ Sleeping Village*

Sep. 10 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs*

Sep. 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

Sep. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

Sep. 13 - New York City @ Desertfest

* NEGATIVE APPROACH

^^ WEEDEATER

Oct. 02 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

Oct. 04 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater

Oct. 05 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Oct. 06 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 08 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipatina's

Oct. 09 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Oct. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct. 12 - Asheville, NC @ HalloWolfbat

All dates with support from WEEDEATER

Oct. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Rat City Recon

Oct. 27 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater^

Oct. 29 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall^

Oct. 31 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory^

Nov. 02 - Mexico City, CDMX @ Hipnosis

^ EXHUMED

"Cometh The Storm" was released in April via MNRK Heavy. The Grammy Award-winning group recorded the LP at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou. The 11-song effort — the band's ninth studio album — marks the release of the first new HIGH ON FIRE music since 2018's "Electric Messiah" and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis (BIG BUSINESS, MURDER CITY DEVILS),alongside bassist Jeff Matz and guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike.

Universally recognized as one of the most potent acts in music today, HIGH ON FIRE creates dynamic metal that merges primal fury and aggression, hesher bombast and hall of fame heaviness. Described as "a supersonic exercise in conquest by volume," HIGH ON FIRE has rewritten the hard rock rule book since its formation in 1998, forging a style and sound that is both critically celebrated and unique. The group features vocalist and cult guitar hero Matt Pike (also a founding member of the famed underground band SLEEP) singular bassist Jeff Matz and powerhouse drummer Coady Willis.

HIGH ON FIRE's previous studio album, "Electric Messiah", was released in October 2018, and won a Grammy for "Best Metal Performance", placing HIGH ON FIRE among the ranks of groups such as BLACK SABBATH, MOTÖRHEAD and METALLICA as winners of the prestigious award, presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry.