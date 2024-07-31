  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

HIGH ON FIRE Announces Summer/Fall 2024 North American Tour

July 31, 2024

HIGH ON FIRE has announced additional North American headlining tour dates in support of its new LP, "Cometh The Storm". The Grammy Award-winning group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, will kick off the first leg of the 23-city trek on August 31 in Louisville, Kentucky. The tour will include spotlight performances as part of both the Muddy Roots Festival (September 1) and New York City's Deserfest (Sept. 13). The second leg will run from October 2 to October 12, and the third from October 26 to November 2, concluding with a featured performance at Mexico City's Hipnosis festival.

The HIGH ON FIRE tour will feature support from NEGATIVE APPROACH, WEEDEATER and EXHUMED in various iterations.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

HIGH ON FIRE "Cometh The Storm" summer/fall U.S. tour dates:

Aug. 31 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom^^
Sep. 01 - Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots
Sep. 03 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*
Sep. 05 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar*
Sep. 06 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater*
Sep. 07 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*
Sep. 08 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*
Sep. 09 - Chicago, Il @ Sleeping Village*
Sep. 10 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs*
Sep. 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
Sep. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
Sep. 13 - New York City @ Desertfest

* NEGATIVE APPROACH
^^ WEEDEATER

Oct. 02 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
Oct. 04 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater
Oct. 05 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Oct. 06 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Oct. 08 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipatina's
Oct. 09 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Oct. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct. 12 - Asheville, NC @ HalloWolfbat

All dates with support from WEEDEATER

Oct. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Rat City Recon
Oct. 27 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater^
Oct. 29 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall^
Oct. 31 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory^
Nov. 02 - Mexico City, CDMX @ Hipnosis

^ EXHUMED

"Cometh The Storm" was released in April via MNRK Heavy. The Grammy Award-winning group recorded the LP at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou. The 11-song effort — the band's ninth studio album — marks the release of the first new HIGH ON FIRE music since 2018's "Electric Messiah" and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis (BIG BUSINESS, MURDER CITY DEVILS),alongside bassist Jeff Matz and guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike.

Universally recognized as one of the most potent acts in music today, HIGH ON FIRE creates dynamic metal that merges primal fury and aggression, hesher bombast and hall of fame heaviness. Described as "a supersonic exercise in conquest by volume," HIGH ON FIRE has rewritten the hard rock rule book since its formation in 1998, forging a style and sound that is both critically celebrated and unique. The group features vocalist and cult guitar hero Matt Pike (also a founding member of the famed underground band SLEEP) singular bassist Jeff Matz and powerhouse drummer Coady Willis.

HIGH ON FIRE's previous studio album, "Electric Messiah", was released in October 2018, and won a Grammy for "Best Metal Performance", placing HIGH ON FIRE among the ranks of groups such as BLACK SABBATH, MOTÖRHEAD and METALLICA as winners of the prestigious award, presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry.

Find more on High on fire
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).