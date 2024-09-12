HIM Announces Career-Spanning Anthology 'When Love And Death Embrace - The Best Of HIM 1997-2003'

BMG has announced the upcoming release of "When Love and Death Embrace - The Best of HIM 1997-2003", a comprehensive anthology celebrating the early years of the legendary Finnish rock band HIM. Set to hit stores on October 25, 2024, this collection brings together the most beloved tracks from the band's first four studio albums, offering fans a nostalgic journey through HIM's groundbreaking career.

HIM, recognized worldwide for its distinctive blend of sentimental lyrics and hard-hitting rock and its iconic Heartagram symbol, has left an indelible mark on the global music scene. With over 10 million albums sold worldwide, HIM stands as one of Finland's most commercially successful musical exports and remains the first Finnish group to receive a gold record in the United States.

"When Love And Death Embrace" features 16 tracks that defined HIM's sound and propelled them to international stardom. From their debut album "Greatest Lovesongs Vol. 666" (1997) to the acclaimed "Love Metal" (2003),this compilation includes fan favorites such as "Right Here In My Arms", "Join Me In Death" and "The Funeral Of Hearts". The album also showcases HIM's memorable covers of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper".

"When Love And Death Embrace - The Best Of HIM 1997-2003" track listing:

01. Right Here In My Arms

02. The Funeral Of Hearts

03. Your Sweet Six Six Six

04. Heartache Every Moment

05. Buried Alive By Love

06. Wicked Game

07. Join Me In Death

08. In Joy And Sorrow

09. Soul On Fire

10. Pretending

11. Gone With The Sin

12. (Don't Fear) The Reaper

13. Poison Girl

14. Close To The Flame

15. The Sacrament

16. When Love And Death Embrace

The anthology will be available in three formats: a standard CD album featuring a wallet with spot gloss and embossing, a limited-edition 2LP set pressed on 140g white vinyl with a spot gloss jacket and embossing, and digital. Both physical formats are sure to be coveted by collectors and fans alike.

Despite disbanding in 2017, HIM's music continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Ville Valo's ongoing solo career, in which he performs as VV, often features HIM classics in live performances, keeping the spirit of the band alive for devoted followers.

"When Love And Death Embrace - The Best Of HIM 1997-2003" is not just a collection of songs but a testament to HIM's enduring legacy in the world of rock music. This anthology is a must-have for long-time fans and newcomers alike.