HINDER Shares Music Video For New Single 'Everything Is A Cult'

Multi-platinum rock band HINDER has shared the official Reagan Elkins-directed music video for its powerful and heavy new single "Everything Is A Cult". The track, available to stream now on all DSPs worldwide, comes in the wake of the U.S. election at a time of unprecedented division and showcases HINDER's patented explosive songwriting and vocalist Marshal Dutton's dynamic range. It will undoubtedly have fans banging their heads and opening up the pit as the song crescendos into a massive bridge breakdown.

"While most people in America have much more in common than they might want to admit, we all have the tendency to fall into the willingness of being spoon-fed propaganda as long as it conveniently coincides with our own beliefs," says drummer Cody Hanson. "We all have the tendency to run to our political corners with complete disregard for the truth as long as it suits the narrative of our 'leaders.' No matter what side you're on, everything is a cult now."

Lately, HINDER are feeling the intensity of a new energy. Nearly two decades into their career, the band hasn't just endured as a fixture of modern rock — it's evolved. The versatile Oklahoma City-based quartet creates emotionally compelling rock, from hard-hitting anthems to subdued, contemplative ballads. Now the band is looking to the future.

HINDER's story begins in 2001, when Cody Hanson (drums),Joe "Blower" Garvey (lead guitar) and Mike Rodden (bass) met and activated their musical chemistry. The 2005 hit "Lips Of An Angel" from the band's debut album, "Extreme Behavior", since certified three times platinum, topped the charts and remains a radio mainstay. Powerful lead vocalist Marshal Dutton joined them in 2015. Throughout their discography, HINDER has embodied an ethos of defiance and tenacity through gutsy lyrics, rousing melodies, and soaring choruses. Each album in their musical journey has reflected a progression, from the grittier early days of "Take It To The Limit" to the more introspective and exploratory energy of their most recent album, 2017's "The Reign".

In 2013, original HINDER singer Austin Winkler parted ways with the band following a long battle with substance abuse.

HINDER started 2024 strong, with a series of sold-out shows and live performances with CREED, 3 DOORS DOWN and DAUGHTRY. The band's vigorous live shows and blend of catchy hooks with raw, emotive lyrics have earned them crossover appeal and a loyal global fanbase.

HINDER's most recent album, 2017's "The Reign", was the band's second with Dutton.

