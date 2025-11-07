HIRSH GARDNER Reunites Three-Quarters Of NEW ENGLAND, Taps RON 'BUMBLEFOOT' THAL For 'Nothing To Fear' Video

In the late 1970s/early 1980s, legendary drummer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Hirsh Gardner and his band NEW ENGLAND dazzled record buyers and audiences alike with their own innovative mix of supreme AOR (adult-oriented rock)/melodic rock. Supporting KISS on the 1979 "Dynasty" tour, NEW ENGLAND's first release, "Don't Ever Wanna Lose Ya", broke into Billboard's revered Top 40. Throughout the intervening years Hirsh has produced countless artists as well as achieving critical acclaim and rewards from his musical peers with "Producer Of The Year" accolades along the way.

Gardner's new album, "Third Time's A Charm", is out now through Deko Entertainment and is split into two very different parts. Side one is all original material that builds on the ideas that Hirsh laid down on his previous solo releases and side two is brand new recordings of classic NEW ENGLAND songs that brings the material kicking into the 21st century. Gardner has rounded up fellow NEW ENGLAND bandmates Gary Shea (ALCATRAZZ) and Jimmy Waldo (ALCATRAZZ),along with Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES, ASIA, SONS OF APPOLLO) for the recording of "Nothing To Fear" and now is releasing a new video.

Fireworks magazine contributor Malcom Smith summed up the track and new video nicely: "The latest single to be taken from Hirsh Gardner's acclaimed third solo album 'Third Time's A Charm' is 'Nothing To Fear'. Long-standing NEW ENGLAND fans will no doubt be aware that this iconic track was one of the centrepieces of the groundbreaking NEW ENGLAND debut record first released in 1979. Written by NEW ENGLAND guitarist/vocalist John Fannon, this new version features not only Hirsh's NEW ENGLAND colleagues Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea on keyboards and bass, respectively, but is also a vehicle for the immense talents of one Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal on lead guitar, who gives an incredible performance that gives the song a contemporary 21st century makeover. Hirsh, who sang lead vocals on the 1979 original, has once more delivered a compelling and emotional vocal that sends shivers down the spine, and as for his drumming…well it goes without saying, he's the master of giving any song he appears on a formidable foundation and backbone like no other. 'Nothing To Fear' is a majestic yet powerful track that in the realms of the rock world has few, if any equals!!"

"Third Time's A Charm" track listing:

01. Luver's Lullaby

02. Reach Out for Love

03. Faith In Your Heart

04. Angel In The Sky

05. Miles and Miles Away

06. All I Want

07. Don't Ever Wanna Lose Ya

08. Tear You Apart

09. Holdin' Out On Me

10. Hello Hello Hello

11. Nothing To Fear

12. I'm Not Down