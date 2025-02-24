HO99O9 Partners With LAST GANG RECORDS; New Music To Arrive This Year

Hip-hop/punk/metal duo HO99O9 (pronounced "horror") has signed a global partnership with MNRK Music Group's Last Gang Records. The inimitable group, consisting of theOGM and Yeti Bones, will release new music in spring 2025.

Chris Moncada, MNRK's COO, says: "There is no group on earth like HO99O9. Their unique mix of style, melody, chaos, and danger make them a bona fide musical unicorn, and I am beyond excited to welcome them to Last Gang. We are all humbled for the opportunity to play a part in bringing them to the next level."

HO99O9 offers: "We're incredibly excited to partner HO99O9 and 999 Deathkult with Last Gang as we embark on this next chapter of our journey and growth. It's rare and inspiring to have found a partner who not only supports but embraces our art in its many manifestations. Their passion for authentic artistry and forward-thinking vision align perfectly with what we stand for. We can't wait to share what we've been creating with the world."

HO99O9 just released a "Colors" session a few weeks ago in advance of the release of new music. Watch that below.

HO99O9 is currently working on new music, which will be released this year.

HO99O9 is a sonic wrecking ball — fusing digital hardcore, punk, and trap-infused grime with industrial, metal, and noise. Raw. Unrelenting. Uncompromising.

Breaking out of the New Jersey underground in 2012, HO99O9 made its mark with a now-legendary guerrilla performance at Brooklyn's AfroPunk festival. By 2014, they had relocated to Los Angeles, becoming a disruptive force in the city's underground scene. The New York Times called them "an all-out barrage," while Kerrang! crowned them "one of the most unique and sonically threatening bands in the world today."

Their global tour history reads like a warpath, sharing stages with icons across every genre — KORN, THE PRODIGY, SLIPKNOT, CYPRESS HILL, ROB ZOMBIE, MINISTRY, Denzel Curry, Ghostface Killah, Lil Uzi Vert and THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN. Whether tearing through the chaos of Berghain and Boiler Room or storming the Museum of Contemporary Art, from Hellfest's circle pits to the polished stage of Rolling Loud, HO99O9 refuses to be boxed in.

Their genre-bending, culture-clashing sound has attracted a who's who of collaborators — Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT, THE PRODIGY, JPEGMAFIA, Bun B, Ghostemane, clipping., HEALTH, 3TEETH, Pink Siifu, N8NOFACE and more. Even Jack Black and Eric Andre have been pulled into the HO99O9 universe.

With a deep and ever-evolving catalog, HO99O9 has built a legacy of sonic chaos. Their early EPs — "Mutant Freax" (2014) and "Horrors Of 1999" (2015) — laid the groundwork for their explosive blend of punk, rap, and noise. Their debut full-length, "United States Of Horror" (2017),was a dystopian manifesto, merging raw political energy with industrial-laced punk and hip-hop. They followed up with "Cyber Cop [Unauthorized MP3.]" (2018),a cyberpunk-infused mixtape that pushed their sound into glitchy, distorted new territory.

In 2022, they unleashed "Skin", delivering their most refined yet unrelenting project to date — melding hardcore, metal, and rap with unfiltered aggression. Alongside their albums, HO99O9 has dropped a string of blistering standalone singles and collaborations, further cementing their place at the intersection of multiple sonic movements.

Photo credit: Marc Aldinger