HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Announces New Record Deal, Shares 'Hollywood Forever' Single

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, the multi-platinum rap-rock powerhouse, has launched the next chapter of its storied career today with the release of brand new single "Hollywood Forever", an anthemic tribute to the exceptionally special bond the band have with their enduringly loyal fanbase. The track, accompanied by an official music video, marks the band's first release under their newly inked deal with globally renowned independent label, Sumerian Records.

The music video, alongside the artwork for the single, has revealed the reintroduction of the band's iconic masks, each with a brand new, dramatic design from legendary prosthetic artist Jerry Constantine, that matches the band's larger-than-life personas. "Hollywood Forever" embraces the band's trademark edge, both lyrically and sonically. Never pulling punches when it comes to gritty vulnerability and authentic honesty, the track perfectly displays the reason HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD have such a deep and unbreakable connection with their fans whilst also honoring it.

Sharing their excitement for the new release Johnny 3 Tears shares: "This song is for the fans. They've allowed us to live out our dreams and simple words can't express our gratitude — so we wrote this for them."

The release of "Hollywood Forever" heralds the start of an exciting new partnership between HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD with Sumerian Records, a label known for championing boundary-pushing acts in the rock and alternative scenes. The deal signals a fresh chapter for the band and ignites the fuse on a new season of creativity, continuing to push boundaries, buck trends and shape pop culture without seeking permission or approval.

"It's refreshing to find a group of people who share the same vision and are as passionate as we are about this next chapter for HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD," says Charlie Scene. "Our idea of what this band could be has never seemed so possible. Excited to get started."

Ash Avildsen, founder and CEO of Sumerian Records, adds: "HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD is a band who are unapologetically themselves. They are authentic, diehard for their art and never back down from taking a chance for what they believe. In an era where so much has been vitiated, these gents carry the torch for the attitude of rock that made me fall in love with it as a kid."

As HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD moves forward, the band is looking back to the fans who helped shape their path. From their breakout hits like "Undead" and "Everywhere I Go", to recent anthems like "City Of The Dead" and "House Of Mirrors" featuring rock-country crossover star Jelly Roll, the band's ability to adapt while staying true to their roots has ensured their longevity. Their continued success is a testament to the fierce loyalty of their fanbase and the relentless dedication of the band.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD continues to dominate across digital platforms. The band has now surpassed an astonishing 3.1 billion cross-platform streams and over 1 billion YouTube views, cementing their status as one of the most streamed rock bands of their generation with an ever-evolving sound that continues to resonate with a global audience. You're not going to want to miss the next era of one of modern rock's most important and enduring bands, so stay tuned for more coming from HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD soon.

Since the release of HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's RIAA platinum-certified 2008 debut album, "Swan Songs", their distinctive and infectious music has incited a cult audience of millions of fans, resulting in sold out shows across the globe, in addition to receiving nods in the press from the likes of Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, Alternative Press, Rolling Stone and Revolver. The quintet have also garnered massive mainstream appeal, with their 2011 sophomore record, "American Tragedy", going gold and hitting No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Now, with over 3.1 billion cross-platform streams, one billion YouTube views and 4.1 million monthly Spotify listeners, they have firmly cemented their place as one of the most influential bands of the 21st century.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn