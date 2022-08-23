HOOBASTANK And LIT Announce Co-Headlining 'Tried-N-True' Tour With ALIEN ANT FARM; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

SoCal alt/rock bands HOOBASTANK and LIT will be hitting the road this fall on the co-headlining "Tried-N-True" tour alongside ALIEN ANT FARM and THE ATARIS vocalist Kristopher Roe. The trek will kick off in Nashville, Tennessee on October 14 and run through mid-November, hitting North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. VIP packages are also available, including the "Tried-N-True" VIP Meet & Greet Experience which includes a pre-show hang and photo op with members of HOOBASTANK, LIT and ALIEN ANT FARM, one VIP exclusive autographed tour poster, one VIP exclusive merch item, priority entry into the venue and more.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, August 25 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here before Wednesday morning for ticketing links to individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMTNT" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

On November 20, 2021, HOOBASTANK celebrated 20 years of its self-titled release, "Hoobastank". The 2001 album launched the career of the band to mainstream success with huge singles including "Crawling In The Dark", "Running Away" and "Remember Me", all of which have since been certified RIAA platinum. Almost two decades later, the band is still clocking in at over six million monthly listeners on Spotify and "Crawling In The Dark" has surpassed the 100-million streaming mark across DSPs. The band's 2003 follow-up studio album "The Reason" took them to even greater heights and solidified HOOBASTANK as a household name. The title track "The Reason" went four times RIAA platinum and racked up quite a few No. 1 chart positions along the way, while the album went double RIAA platinum. "The Reason" has over two billion streams/views, which has helped lead the way to the band's catalog surpassing the three-billion mark across the various streaming platforms. The band looks forward to continuing their success in the years to come while also celebrating what they have accomplished so far.

LIT is considered one of the preeminent bands to have come out of the post-grunge era of the late 1990s and helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk (NO DOUBT, BLINK 182, THE OFFSPRING) with hard-charging hits like "My Own Worst Enemy", "Miserable", "Zip-Lock" and "Lipstick & Bruises". The band has released seven worldwide studio albums, including their RIAA certified-platinum "A Place In The Sun" and their latest release, "Tastes Like Gold" (Round Hill Records),featuring the new single "Mouth Shut".

LIT has remained one of the most active bands from that era and still consists of three original and primary members, including brothers Ajay (lead vocals) and Jeremy Popoff (lead guitar),and Kevin Baldes (bass) along with new drummer Taylor Carroll. Their double platinum mega-hit "My Own Worst Enemy" is one of the most broadcasted (255 million streams on Spotify),covered, karaoke'd and recognizable rock hits of the last 20 years, having won them a Billboard Music Award for "Modern Rock Song Of The Year", while their unforgettable video for "Miserable", featuring Pamela Anderson, was one of the top 10 most played songs of 2000.

HOOBASTANK and LIT co-headlining tour dates with ALIEN ANT FARM and Kristopher Roe of THE ATARIS:

Oct. 14 - Nashville, TN - SkyDeck

Oct. 15 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's Outdoor

Oct. 16 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café *

Oct. 18 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC

Oct. 20 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

Oct. 22 - Sugar Hill, GA - City Event

Oct. 23 - Wilmington, NC - Surf's Up

Oct. 26 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

Oct. 27 - Ocala, FL - Reilly Arts Center

Oct. 28 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

Nov. 02 - Gollad, TX - Schroeder Hall

Nov. 03 - Cypress, TX - Frio Hill Country

Nov. 04 - New Braunfels, TX - Texas Ski Ranch

Nov. 05 - Carrollton, TX - Festival at The Switchyard +

Nov. 06 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre

Nov. 08 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

* ALIEN ANT FARM will not be on this date

+ Only HOOBASTANK and LIT