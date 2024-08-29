HOUSE OF LORDS Announces New Album 'Full Tilt Overdrive'

Hard rockers HOUSE OF LORDS will release their twelfth studio album, "Full Tilt Overdrive", on October 11 via Frontiers Music Srl. Recorded and produced once again by the band's singer and mastermind, James Christian along with keyboardist Mark Mangold, "Full Tilt Overdrive" does not change nor alter the band's winning formula but instead offers an inspired and credible album that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best albums from the band's repertoire.

To celebrate the announcement, the band is also sharing a new single "Bad Karma" along with a music video, available below.

This is an album that will be remembered as one of the strongest ever from the band. HOUSE OF LORDS has toured relentlessly in Europe and the States becoming a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents. The band plans to bring the new songs on stage soon!

HOUSE OF LORDS is now formed by the legendary singer James Christian — the sole member who appeared on all the band's albums — guitarist Jimi Bell, who has been with the band since their return with "World Upside Down", the charismatic keyboardist and songwriter Mark Mangold (TOUCH, MICHAEL BOLTON, DRIVE, SHE SAID) along with Swedish drummer Johan Koleberg (LION'S SHARE, IGNITION, THERION). This is the same lineup that appeared on the previous album "Saints And Sinners". However, they are now definitely more gelled and have produced a more focused and extremely ambitious new album with no weak points.

HOUSE OF LORDS stands for superb hooks and majestic atmospheres that bring back the memories of their stellar debut album, monumental guitar riffs, and a production to die for. All these ingredients you will find in abundance on "Full Tilt Overdrive", especially with songs such as the nine-minute epic closer "Castles High" and the lead single "Bad Karma", not forgetting "Taking The Fall" which has a nod to the band's biggest hit "Can't Find My Way Home" and the riveting title track.

"Full Tilt Overdrive" track listing:

01. Crowded Room

02. Bad Karma

03. Cry of the Wicked

04. Full Tilt Overdrive

05. Taking The Fall

06. You're Cursed

07. Not The Enemy

08. I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye

09. Still Believe

10. State Of Emergency

11. Castles High

12. I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye (acoustic version) (bonus track for Japan)

HOUSE OF LORDS debuted in 1989 with the release of their self-titled album, a record that is still regarded as one of the best arena rock releases of the 1980s. The colossal sound, the soaring vocals of Christian, and the instrumental capabilities of the band (which featured ex-ANGEL and GIUFFRIA keyboardist Gregg Giuffria, along with luminaries Lanny Cordola, Chuck Wright and Ken Mary),were reminiscent of such frontrunners as WHITESNAKE, DEEP PURPLE and VAN HALEN and immediately brought the band to the attention of the mainstream music media and the masses of '80s hard rock fans.

With their sophomore release, "Sahara", HOUSE OF LORDS had considerable radio and video chart success with their cover of BLIND FAITH's "Can't Find My Way Home". After a tour with NELSON in 1991, the group disbanded, eventually coming back together with a new lineup (featuring original members Giuffria and Christian) in 1992 with "Demon's Down". With the change in musical climate at the time, HOUSE OF LORDS hibernated until the original lineup came back together in 2000, releasing the controversial "Power And The Myth", an album that featured a sound leaning more towards progressive hard rock with '70s rock influences.

After a short European tour, Christian decided to go back to the trademark arena rock sound of HOUSE OF LORDS, putting together a new lineup with the blessing of founding member Giuffria, who opted out right before the release of "Power And The Myth". New members Jimi Bell on guitars and B.J. Zampa on drums supplied a true powerhouse sound to the fifth studio album, "World Upside Down", a record that caused a real stir in the hard rock and melodic rock scenes. That album was followed up by the equally impressive "Come To My Kingdom" in 2008, "Cartesian Dreams" in 2009, "Big Money" in 2011, "Precious Metal" in 2014, and "Saint Of The Lost Souls" in 2017.

HOUSE OF LORDS have toured relentlessly in Europe and the States in support of their releases and are a true staple of the hard rock scene on both continents.

HOUSE OF LORDS 2024 is:

James Christian - vocals, bass

Jimi Bell - guitars

Mark Mangold - keyboards

Johan Koleberg - drums