How Much Gas Is Left In The Tank For TESLA? BRIAN WHEAT Responds

In a new interview with "Paltrocast" host Darren Paltrowitz, bassist Brian Wheat of Sacramento rockers TESLA, who celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2021, spoke about when he and his bandmates might eventually retire from performing live. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "One thing I'm proud about TESLA, and very proud, is that we have a lot of integrity and we still sound fucking great live. And the day we don't is the day we stop. We will not be one of those bands that's out there staying past their expiration date, milking people — however you want to put it — that don't sound good. I don't wanna be one of those bands.

"When people ask me how much gas is left in the tank for TESLA, the simple answer is I don't know," he continued. "It all depends on when Jeff [Keith, TESLA vocalist] can't sing to the level he still sings at. When it's less to a point where people go, 'Oh, he doesn't sound good,' then we'll stop. And as long as we're all healthy."

"I don't think there'd be a TESLA without me, Frank [Hannon, TESLA guitarist] or Jeff. Obviously, Tommy [Skeoch, former TESLA guitarist] and Troy [Luccketta, former TESLA drummer] aren't in the band anymore, but if it wasn't the three of us, I don't think you could justify going out and calling it TESLA… Me and Frank started the band. And then Jeff was the next to join, and then Tommy and then Troy. So, yeah, the original guys from the garage, basically."

As previously reported, TESLA will return to the House Of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino Las Vegas in 2024 with their "Tesla: The Las Vegas Takeover". Shows will be held on April 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2024, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

In August 2022, TESLA released a standalone single, "Time To Rock!" A year earlier, the band issued another new track called "Cold Blue Steel".

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived in May 2023. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.