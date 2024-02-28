SLAYER, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, PANTERA And JUDAS PRIEST Set For 2024 AFTERSHOCK Festival

SLAYER, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, PANTERA And JUDAS PRIEST Set For 2024 AFTERSHOCK FestivalFebruary 28, 2024
Aftershock returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California October 10-13 for its 12th year with its biggest lineup yet. The four-day destination festival will feature the only U.S. festival play for IRON MAIDEN, the exclusive West Coast performance for SLAYER — one of only three shows in nearly five years — SLIPKNOT as one of the number one requested bands, and the first Aftershock appearance for MÖTLEY CRÜE, making it an event not to be missed!
The ultimate destination for hard rock and heavy metal enthusiasts will include back-to-back headlining performances from SLAYER and PANTERA (Thursday); SLIPKNOT and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Friday); IRON MAIDEN and JUDAS PRIEST (Saturday); and MÖTLEY CRÜE and DISTURBED (Sunday). In addition, Aftershock will feature four full days and nights of performances from top artists including: EVANESCENCE, BREAKING BENJAMIN, STAIND, FALLING IN REVERSE, Till Lindemann, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, SEETHER, DROPKICK MURPHYS, FLOGGING MOLLY, MASTODON, ANTHRAX, ARCHITECTS, Tom Morello, CYPRESS HILL, MINISTRY and many others.
In a statement, SLAYER said: "There's been a lot of excited fans out there about our playing a couple of festival dates, so it's great to be able to add this last one."
"Get ready, Sacramento," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "This is the biggest Aftershock lineup we've ever curated, and the largest rock and metal festival ever put together in California. See you in October…unless I see you in May."
Single-day and weekend general admission and VIP passes for Aftershock are on sale now starting as low as $10 down at aftershockfestival.com/passes/.
The West Coast's largest rock festival is adding a fifth stage, expanding the lineup to a total of 130-plus bands.
"We couldn't be more excited that Sacramento has become synonymous with the largest rock festival on the West Coast," said Visit Sacramento president and CEO Mike Testa. "The city is ready to welcome fans for four days packed with more than 130 bands and unforgettable live music experiences."
The lineup for Aftershock is as follows (subject to change):
IRON MAIDEN
SLAYER
MÖTLEY CRÜE
SLIPKNOT
DISTURBED
PANTERA
JUDAS PRIEST
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
EVANESCENCE
BREAKING BENJAMIN
TILL LINDEMANN
FALLING IN REVERSE
RISE AGAINST
STAIND
HALESTORM
SEETHER
DROPKICK MURPHYS
FLOGGING MOLLY
MASTODON
ANTHRAX
ARCHITECTS
TOM MORELLO
CYPRESS HILL
MINISTRY
DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY
SKILLET
SEVENDUST
TECH N9NE
INSANE CLOWN POSSE
STATIC-X
CLUTCH
BODY COUNT
LORNA SHORE
HIGHLY SUSPECT
POPPY
GRANDSON
NOTHING MORE
P.O.D.
FILTER
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL
COAL CHAMBER
CODE ORANGE
JINJER
BAD WOLVES
SHADOWS FALL
FEAR FACTORY
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
JULIETTE LEWIS AND THE LICKS
MARKY RAMONE PLAYS THE RAMONES CLASSICS
DRAIN
CITY MORGUE
SAOSIN
L.S. DUNES
BADFLOWER
PUP
RIVAL SONS
MILITARIE GUN
HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS
BAYSIDE
GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS
SHOW ME THE BODY
WHITECHAPEL
FROM ASHES TO NEW
THE WARNING
SET IT OFF
RESORTE
FUGITIVE
BETTER LOVERS
DRUG CHURCH
BIOHAZARD
JOEY VALENCE & BRAE
TIM MONTANA
VENDED
THE CHISEL
THE ARMED
SOUL GLO
HIGH VIS
NARROW HEAD
I SEE STARS
BOB VYLAN
GEL
HOLDING ABSENCE
TOUCHÉ AMORÉ
CITIZEN SOLDIER
NEW YEARS DAY
DROWNING POOL
ALIEN ANT FARM
ORGY
ADEMA
POWERMAN 5000
TAPROOT
LOCAL H
HED PE
MOONSHINE BANDITS
CKY
BRUTUS
ALIEN WEAPONRY
OXYMORRONS
VEIL OF MAYA
LILITH CZAR
HOLY FAWN
D.R.U.G.S.
HO99O9
ILL NIÑO
WINONA FIGHTER
SLOTHRUST
HEMORAGE
NERV
DAMNAGE
JERIS JOHNSON
ANY GIVEN SIN
DEADLANDS
MIKE'S DEAD
SELF DECEPTION
LØ SPIRIT
JAGER BONHAM
DEAD POET SOCIETY
POINT NORTH
LIKE A STORM
TEEN MORTGAGE
JIGSAW YOUTH
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT
BLACK MAP
CAPITAL THEATRE
DESCARTES A KANT
LOWLIVES
STRATEJACKET
BLAME MY YOUTH
CASKETS
SILLY GOOSE
REACH NYC
TX2
ROYALE LYNN
BUDDERSIDE
GOZU
The JamPack hotel package allows patrons to save by bundling festival passes, hotel and more. Find all details at https://aftershockfestival.com/passes/. Weekend and daily Park & Ride passes are also available for purchase as an add-on option for a convenient way to get to the festival grounds, as there is no on-site parking at Aftershock.
Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.
Aftershock attendees can enjoy some of the best food and drinks that the Sacramento area has to offer, curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP's affiliate concessionaire, as well as various sponsor activations and experiences
Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet.
For more information on Aftershock, visit www.aftershockfestival.com.
Comments Disclaimer And Information