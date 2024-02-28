SLAYER, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SLIPKNOT, PANTERA And JUDAS PRIEST Set For 2024 AFTERSHOCK Festival

Aftershock returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California October 10-13 for its 12th year with its biggest lineup yet. The four-day destination festival will feature the only U.S. festival play for IRON MAIDEN, the exclusive West Coast performance for SLAYER — one of only three shows in nearly five years — SLIPKNOT as one of the number one requested bands, and the first Aftershock appearance for MÖTLEY CRÜE, making it an event not to be missed!

The ultimate destination for hard rock and heavy metal enthusiasts will include back-to-back headlining performances from SLAYER and PANTERA (Thursday); SLIPKNOT and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Friday); IRON MAIDEN and JUDAS PRIEST (Saturday); and MÖTLEY CRÜE and DISTURBED (Sunday). In addition, Aftershock will feature four full days and nights of performances from top artists including: EVANESCENCE, BREAKING BENJAMIN, STAIND, FALLING IN REVERSE, Till Lindemann, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, SEETHER, DROPKICK MURPHYS, FLOGGING MOLLY, MASTODON, ANTHRAX, ARCHITECTS, Tom Morello, CYPRESS HILL, MINISTRY and many others.

In a statement, SLAYER said: "There's been a lot of excited fans out there about our playing a couple of festival dates, so it's great to be able to add this last one."

"Get ready, Sacramento," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "This is the biggest Aftershock lineup we've ever curated, and the largest rock and metal festival ever put together in California. See you in October…unless I see you in May."

Single-day and weekend general admission and VIP passes for Aftershock are on sale now starting as low as $10 down at aftershockfestival.com/passes/.

The West Coast's largest rock festival is adding a fifth stage, expanding the lineup to a total of 130-plus bands.

"We couldn't be more excited that Sacramento has become synonymous with the largest rock festival on the West Coast," said Visit Sacramento president and CEO Mike Testa. "The city is ready to welcome fans for four days packed with more than 130 bands and unforgettable live music experiences."

The lineup for Aftershock is as follows (subject to change):

IRON MAIDEN

SLAYER

MÖTLEY CRÜE

SLIPKNOT

DISTURBED

PANTERA

JUDAS PRIEST

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

EVANESCENCE

BREAKING BENJAMIN

TILL LINDEMANN

FALLING IN REVERSE

RISE AGAINST

STAIND

HALESTORM

SEETHER

DROPKICK MURPHYS

FLOGGING MOLLY

MASTODON

ANTHRAX

ARCHITECTS

TOM MORELLO

CYPRESS HILL

MINISTRY

DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY

SKILLET

SEVENDUST

TECH N9NE

INSANE CLOWN POSSE

STATIC-X

CLUTCH

BODY COUNT

LORNA SHORE

HIGHLY SUSPECT

POPPY

GRANDSON

NOTHING MORE

P.O.D.

FILTER

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

COAL CHAMBER

CODE ORANGE

JINJER

BAD WOLVES

SHADOWS FALL

FEAR FACTORY

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

JULIETTE LEWIS AND THE LICKS

MARKY RAMONE PLAYS THE RAMONES CLASSICS

DRAIN

CITY MORGUE

SAOSIN

L.S. DUNES

BADFLOWER

PUP

RIVAL SONS

MILITARIE GUN

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS

BAYSIDE

GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS

SHOW ME THE BODY

WHITECHAPEL

FROM ASHES TO NEW

THE WARNING

SET IT OFF

RESORTE

FUGITIVE

BETTER LOVERS

DRUG CHURCH

BIOHAZARD

JOEY VALENCE & BRAE

TIM MONTANA

VENDED

THE CHISEL

THE ARMED

SOUL GLO

HIGH VIS

NARROW HEAD

I SEE STARS

BOB VYLAN

GEL

HOLDING ABSENCE

TOUCHÉ AMORÉ

CITIZEN SOLDIER

NEW YEARS DAY

DROWNING POOL

ALIEN ANT FARM

ORGY

ADEMA

POWERMAN 5000

TAPROOT

LOCAL H

HED PE

MOONSHINE BANDITS

CKY

BRUTUS

ALIEN WEAPONRY

OXYMORRONS

VEIL OF MAYA

LILITH CZAR

HOLY FAWN

D.R.U.G.S.

HO99O9

ILL NIÑO

WINONA FIGHTER

SLOTHRUST

HEMORAGE

NERV

DAMNAGE

JERIS JOHNSON

ANY GIVEN SIN

DEADLANDS

MIKE'S DEAD

SELF DECEPTION

LØ SPIRIT

JAGER BONHAM

DEAD POET SOCIETY

POINT NORTH

LIKE A STORM

TEEN MORTGAGE

JIGSAW YOUTH

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

BLACK MAP

CAPITAL THEATRE

DESCARTES A KANT

LOWLIVES

STRATEJACKET

BLAME MY YOUTH

CASKETS

SILLY GOOSE

REACH NYC

TX2

ROYALE LYNN

BUDDERSIDE

GOZU

The JamPack hotel package allows patrons to save by bundling festival passes, hotel and more. Find all details at https://aftershockfestival.com/passes/. Weekend and daily Park & Ride passes are also available for purchase as an add-on option for a convenient way to get to the festival grounds, as there is no on-site parking at Aftershock.

Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

Aftershock attendees can enjoy some of the best food and drinks that the Sacramento area has to offer, curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP's affiliate concessionaire, as well as various sponsor activations and experiences

Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet.

For more information on Aftershock, visit www.aftershockfestival.com.