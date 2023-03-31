HOW WE END Feat. Former EVANESCENCE, AMARANTHE, NERVOSA And PRIMAL FEAR Members: 'My Fighting Heart' Music Video Available

HOW WE END, the new European crossover band established in 2022, featuring musicians from Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Spain, has released the official music video for its debut single, "My Fighting Heart". Check it out below.

Joining vocalists Diva Satanica (ex-NERVOSA) and Jake E (CYHRA, ex-AMARANTHE) are guitarists Jen Majura (ex-EVANESCENCE) and Tom Naumann (PRIMAL FEAR),while Mitch Kunz (bass/synths) and Adde Larsson (drums) provide the "heavy groove."

According to a press release, HOW WE END delivers the perfect match of contrasting vocals that shape the band's style: melodic, heavy, no compromises. HOW WE END's music is a kickass blend of heavy guitar riffs and electronic programmed influences, growls and catchy singalong choruses.

HOW WE END will perform live for the first time at this year's 30th-anniversary edition of Rockharz festival.

The band is currently putting the finishing touches on its debut album and is planning on releasing two more singles.

Photo credit: Dirk Behlau