'How Women Are Conquering Metal': New Documentary Features DORO PESCH, BURNING WITCHES And NERVOSA, Among Others

German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) has shared a 26-minute documentary exploring "the history of women in the metal scene".

In a description accompanying the YouTube release of the documentary, titled "How Women Are Conquering Metal", Deutsche Welle writes: "Metal bands are tough, hairy, loud, and especially… male. So goes the cliché but is it that really true?

"We take you on a deep dive into the history of women in the metal scene and highlight bands and singers such as Doro Pesch, BURNING WITCHES, SLAVE TO SIRENS or NERVOSA.

"What were the first female metal bands? What prejudices do the bands face? Is metal really a safe space? And how will the future of metal look like? All questions we will find an answer to in this documentary.

"So lean back, tune your strings, and get ready to find out how women are conquering metal."

This past October, Doro, who has been singing professionally for nearly 40 years, was asked by Rapture Radio how she feels to have inspired so many women to take up the microphone for metal. She responded: "Yeah, I don't know. I just did what I love, so I was not aware of it. But I'm sometimes I'm so happy when people say, 'Oh, man. You inspired me. I saw your 'All We Are' video and then we started a band. So that always makes me feel good when people say they got inspiration out of the records or shows. Yeah, there's some great women out there. That's the reason why we have many, many women like on our concert. And I'm always friends pretty much with everybody. We're all supportive of each other. And if somebody needs advice, we help each other out. So there's always a great, great, deep friendship. That's actually the best part. And I'm always happy when people do something what they love."

She continued: "Music, I mean, to me, music is the ultimate. But it's great to see so many great and talented female musicians or singers. Back in the day, in the eighties, in the videos, there were just some naked girls dancing, and it was not so respectful. Yes, it looked sexy, it looked great, but now everybody respects all the female musicians so much. And that's so good to see; that makes me feel so good. And they're also talented and are great players. And that's awesome. That's awesome. Totally. Totally."

In a 2016 interview with Zombie Tapdance Magazine, Doro was asked what it was like being one of the first female metal singers to have success in the '80s. She responded: "I just did what I love. I'm a metalhead. I never really thought it was such a big deal. Yes, I'm a woman, but I'm a metalhead; I think music is above it all. I always had a great time and a great connection to the fans from day one. There were some other cool women doing it. ROCK GODDESS from England. I loved the singer, Jody Turner. You had GIRLSCHOOL, Lee Aaron in Canada. There were a handful. It was a little bit lonely sometimes, like on the Monsters Of Rock tour. There were 500 people backstage and I was the only girl. Other than that, I never had any problems. It was always great. I always treated really well."

Doro's new studio album, "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud", was released on October 27 via Nuclear Blast.

"Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" arrived one day before Doro's 40th-anniversary concert at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany.