I PREVAIL Announces Departure Of Vocalist BRIAN BURKHEISER

Platinum-certified and twice Grammy-nominated Michigan rockers I PREVAIL have parted ways with vocalist Brian Burkheiser.

Burkheiser had handled the clean vocals in I PREVAIL since the band's formation but was forced to step away from the group's touring activities due to his battle with Eagle's syndrome, a condition associated with the elongation of the styloid process or calcification of the stylohyoid ligament, clinically characterized by throat and neck pain, radiating into the ear. In Burkheiser's absence, co-vocalist/growler Eric Vanlerberghe had handled the bulk of the singing in I PREVAIL, with the help of guitarist Dylan Bowman.

Earlier today (Thursday, May 15),I PREVAIL released the following statement via social media: "To our I PREVAIL family: Today we share that we are mutually parting ways with Brian Burkheiser. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together. We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.

"Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you've come to know and love. He'll be backed up live by Dylan who you've seen in this role many times over the years at the shows we've performed without Brian.

"Rest assured, we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we've made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue. All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned.

"New music coming soon...

"See you out there."

I PREVAIL released its latest album, "True Power", in 2022 via Fearless Records. It was followed by a sold out, two-leg tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Last October, I PREVAIL released an expanded edition of "True Power", featuring one new song and three reimagined tracks. The updated version included the new single "Hate This Song", the band's collaborative track with ALL TIME LOW, along with reimagined versions of the album singles "Bad Things", "There's Fear In Letting Go" and "Deep End".

Rising to an arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations — "Best Rock Album" for "Trauma", and "Best Metal Performance" for "Bow Down" — I PREVAIL saw its "Hurricane" single top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020, officially the top song on U.S. rock radio at the time. A number of their singles have since been certified gold and platinum, and they have been praised by press far and wide, including Forbes, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and NPR.