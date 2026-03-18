TAYLOR MOMSEN On Upcoming THE PRETTY RECKLESS Album 'Dear God': 'I Love This Record So Much Because It Feels Like Me'

In a new interview with The Mistress Carrie Podcast, THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen spoke about the band's upcoming fifth studio album, "Dear God", which will arrive on June 26 via Fearless Records. Asked how she and her THE PRETTY RECKLESS bandmates managed to record a new LP in between all the touring and other projects they were involved with, Taylor said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was interesting. We did it in between AC/DC tours, which was a new kind of experience. It kind of hearkened back to my childhood where I used to work, like, 10 jobs, and I was making the record in between all that, [which ended up being] the 'Light Me Up' [debut studio album by THE PRETTY RECKLESS]. So it was kind of similar to that in one way where it's just a lot of split brain happening and a lot of kind of compartmentalizing, which I'm good at, but in one way is very challenging for me, mostly in an artistic sense, I think, of making progress and getting somewhere with making the record and in the studio, and then having to pause that momentum to go on tour, which is, of course, you're gonna do that. And tour is its own world and it's amazing and awesome and being out with AC/DC is incredible. But what I'm trying to say is it feels very good today to no longer have to be in a holding pattern of, like I have all this new music in my head that I'm trying to get out and that I'm going out on the road and playing the last record. And it was a very split-brain life for me for a minute there. And so it feels good to have it all kind of be — it's all caught up now. Not everyone's heard the record yet, obviously, so there's still a couple more months wait. But for me it's very refreshing to not have to keep going back and forth, and I can kind of come into what I've been reserving in the back of my brain, if that makes any sense."

Asked if all the touring THE PRETTY RECKLESS has done in the last couple of years has affected the sound of the record, Taylor said: "Um, I don't think so. I think it just took longer. I think it took longer than we normally would've taken to record. 'Cause I don't write in the studio at all. So, the songs are finished before we go in. And then it's just about the process of trying to get what I hear in my head to come out the other end of the speakers so everyone else can hear it too, which is its own can of worms and a lot of trial and error and stuff. But I knew what this record was supposed to be and what it needed to sound like. And it was just about taking the time to accomplish that. But I don't think touring affected that at all. It just took longer."

After podcast host "Mistress Carrie" Sarao noted that Momsen is in a "different place" in her life now than she was a few years ago, the singer concurred. "I am in a different place," she said. "I keep saying I love this record so much because it feels like me. There's an honesty and a bluntness to the songs themselves in this record that — I don't wanna say that we haven't touched on before, but this is almost directly ripped out of my diary. This is me through and through, this record, in a way that we haven't fully explored before. And it's grand and it's simple and it just covers all the bases. It does all the things I want it to do, and it feels so right, I guess is the correct word. I don't know. It's still new, and I'm very new to talking about it, so I don't have what I wanna say about it down yet. It's also really hard to speak about music before people have heard it, 'cause I don't wanna impart anything on people's minds before they've made their own assessment of it. But I'm so proud of this record, and it feels so good, and I cannot wait to play it live. It just feels like us. It feels like THE PRETTY RECKLESS in the most authentic way, and THE PRETTY RECKLESS now. It's great."

Earlier in the month, Momsen was asked by Walt of the Chicago radio station Rock 95.5 how she feels now that the first details of THE PRETTY RECKLESS's new LP have been announced. Taylor said: "It's always a bizarre feeling. 'Cause it's not out yet, so it's not fully not mine yet, if that makes sense. But I know that I'm about to be giving it away, so it's always a very bizarre feeling, but it's mostly just incredible excitement. I'm so proud of this album and I'm so happy that people know it's coming now. 'Cause that's been a secret that I've been holding on to, so it feels nice to let that go. Because I know all the inner workings of everything, but the world doesn't, so it feels great that it is finally out in the world and there's an definitive date where you guys can all listen to it."

Taylor also talked about the lyrical inspiration for THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest single, "When I Wake Up", which came out on March 13. She said: "'When I Wake Up' is kind of… I think we all know the story, right? Don't we all know the story of what 'When I Wake Up' is trying to say here? I have no idea where I was last night. And if you don't know what I'm talking about, then you haven't lived it. It's a song that kind of goes through a series of nights and time of kind of waking up and not knowing exactly what happened. And I think it's a lot of fun, on a grander, deeper scale. It's kind of telling I may or may not have lived this life at some point. Sometimes it can get glamorized, but it also can be quite dark at times. And sometimes it's a good time, sometimes not so much. And I think that's kind of what this is saying. It's trying to escape by using something, something outside of yourself that not necessarily is — it maybe isn't the greatest decision."

She added: "I'm really psyched on it, and I can't wait to start playing it live. It's very exciting releasing new music, especially when you've had it in your pocket for so long. We've been out with AC/DC for a long time now and continually playing old material, which I love and it's fantastic. But when you have all these new songs that are living inside my own head, you just wanna get 'em out. And so it's very exciting that we can finally start adding new stuff to the set."

Marking the beginning of a new creative chapter, "Dear God" embraces vulnerability, intensity and artistic freedom, inviting listeners into one of the band's most raw and uncompromising records yet. The band approached the album with a renewed commitment to raw diaristic songwriting. The high-octane new single "When I Wake Up" leans into a punk-driven sound while staying true to what has become the band's signature: explosive guitars and Momsen's unmistakable powerhouse vocal. The album will also include THE PRETTY RECKLESS's chart-topping single "For I Am Death", which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart last November, marking their fourth consecutive No. 1 and the second time the band has achieved this impressive feat.

Speaking about the song and new album, Momsen said in a press release: "'When I Wake Up' is the story of a dream becoming a nightmare. When a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can't see it. It's a good time…"

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will bring its stage performance to fans across the world with an all-new headlining "Dear God" tour. The trek will kick off in North America, making stops in New Orleans, Dallas, and Los Angeles before wrapping in Europe. This tour follows their incredible two-year long trek across the globe alongside AC/DC on the "Power Up" tour.

This upcoming marquee year follows a remarkable 12 months for THE PRETTY RECKLESS, which included an acclaimed performance at the prestigious 2026 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala, where Taylor honored the legendary Mariah Carey alongside the FOO FIGHTERS, as well as a performance at the 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame where Taylor performed with SOUNDGARDEN for their induction. Additionally, the band released their holiday EP "Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas", which features the revamped "Where Are You Christmas?" — the lead single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, reigniting over two decades of global fandom and nostalgia.

"Dear God" track listing:

01. Life Evermore Pt. 2

02. For I Am Death

03. When I Wake Up

04. Love Me

05. Dragonfire

06. Dear God

07. Life Evermore Pt. 3

08. About You

09. Spell On You

10. Rollercoaster Of Life

11. Eye Of The Storm

12. Devil In Disguise (Michelle's Song)

13. Dark Days

14. Life Evermore Pt. 1