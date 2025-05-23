I PREVAIL Releases New Single 'Violent Nature'

Michigan rockers I PREVAIL have released a new single, "Violent Nature", via Fearless Records. The track arrives alongside a new music video directed by Orie McGinness.

I PREVAIL vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe describes "Violent Nature" as "aggressive, fast, and heavy. All packed into two minutes and 10 seconds. Turn it up and put your head through the fucking wall."

Earlier this month, I PREVAIL parted ways with vocalist Brian Burkheiser.

Burkheiser had handled the clean vocals in I PREVAIL since the band's formation but was forced to step away from the group's touring activities due to his battle with Eagle's syndrome, a condition associated with the elongation of the styloid process or calcification of the stylohyoid ligament, clinically characterized by throat and neck pain, radiating into the ear. In Burkheiser's absence, co-vocalist/growler Vanlerberghe had handled the bulk of the singing in I PREVAIL, with the help of guitarist Dylan Bowman.

I PREVAIL released its latest album, "True Power", in 2022 via Fearless Records. It was followed by a sold out, two-leg tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Last October, I PREVAIL released an expanded edition of "True Power", featuring one new song and three reimagined tracks. The updated version included the new single "Hate This Song", the band's collaborative track with ALL TIME LOW, along with reimagined versions of the album singles "Bad Things", "There's Fear In Letting Go" and "Deep End".

Rising to an arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations — "Best Rock Album" for "Trauma", and "Best Metal Performance" for "Bow Down" — I PREVAIL saw its "Hurricane" single top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020, officially the top song on U.S. rock radio at the time. A number of their singles have since been certified gold and platinum, and they have been praised by press far and wide, including Forbes, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and NPR.

I PREVAIL is:

Eric Vanlerberghe - Vocals

Steven Menoian - Guitar

Gabe Helguera - Drums

Dylan Bowman - Guitar

Jon Eberhard - Bass