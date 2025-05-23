MANDY LION Returns With New LION & MAN Single 'Red Rain'

LION & MAN, the collaboration between vocalist Mandy Lion (WORLD WAR III, WICKED ALLIANCE) and producer/guitarist Ron Mancuso (BEGGARS & THIEVES, RED DRAGON CARTEL),has released a new single, "Red Rain".

"Red Rain" is inspired by Lion's soon-to-be-released autobiographical book and graphic novel.

The video was produced and directed by Gary Orona, while the song was written by Lion and Mancuso.

"Red Rain" was produced, recorded and mixed by Mancuso at Studio77 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The track was mastered by Kane Churko.

"Red Rain" features Lion on vocals, Mancuso on guitar, Dan McNay on bass, Lez Warner on drums, Greg Fox on keyboards and Zach Throne on backing vocals.

Mandy is best known for his work with WORLD WAR III, which also included Jimmy Bain (RAINBOW, DIO),Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO) and Tracy G. (DIO). The band produced several videos and toured extensively, headlining and opening for such acts as IRON MAIDEN and ANTHRAX. Appice would eventually be replaced by James Kottak (SCORPIONS, KINGDOM COME) and Mikkey Dee (SCORPIONS, KING DIAMOND, MOTÖRHEAD).

Mancuso is not only a guitarist and songwriter for the band BEGGARS & THIEVES but is also COO of the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, a staple on the Las Vegas scene for many years, the owner of a recording studio, a live concert venue and a writer of jingles and music for the Fox TV network, among others. Ronnie has also toured with Jake E. Lee's RED DRAGON CARTEL and worked with former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.

More than 20 years ago, Mancuso took the reins as CEO of the Bootlegger, moving his New York-based recording studio Studio77 next door to the restaurant.

In a 2017 interview with All Rock Music & All Music Bands: National & Worldwide, Lion was asked what it was like working with WORLD WAR III and opening up for IRON MAIDEN. He responded: "Well, just try to imagine [how] a 17-year-old fan of BLACK SABBATH and DIO must have felt like when members of his favorite bands auditioned for his band. It was almost comical to sit there pretending that I'm actually auditioning Jimmy Bain and Vinny Appice. I mean, what are we trying to find out here? What is the question? It's, like, 'Okay, so you played in the biggest bands in the world with the best musicians on the planet but let's see if you can play…' The whole thing was absurd. Of course Vinny and Jimmy got the gig. I mean, who was going to take it from them?"

He continued: "Opening for IRON MAIDEN was everything you imagine it would be, of course. Especially since we came from playing theaters to stadium size. The fans were extremely kind and the band treated us very well. I'm sure that had a lot to do with the fact that IRON MAIDEN also used to be RAINBOW and BLACK SABBATH fans. There was a certain respect that was due to the history of my bandmates, of course."