I PREVAIL's BRIAN BURKHEISER Opens Up About Battle With 'Rare Disease' Eagle Syndrome

I PREVAIL vocalist Brian Burkheiser has opened up about the "longstanding medical issue" which has forced him to sit out an upcoming run of the band's tour dates.

Burkheiser will miss I PREVAIL's shows in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (May 3) and St. Paul, Minnesota (May 4),as well as the group's European tour, which is scheduled to kick off on May 10. Guitarist and backing singer Dylan Bowman will join co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe in handling Burkheiser's parts.

In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old Burkheiser shared several post-surgery photos of him in the hospital, and he included the following message: "I recently underwent multiple surgeries for a rare disease called Eagle Syndrome. It pains me to do this, but unfortunately I will have to miss the next month of shows as the recovery process continues. Initially, I thought I could push through the pain, but my body and mind just need more time to heal.

"If I'm being honest, this disease has broken me over the last few years. I knew something was wrong dating all the way back to 2018, and it wasn't until recently that I officially figured out the problem. I've pushed myself through multiple tour cycles trying my best to keep a positive spirit, but as the days passed by, the negativity and pain grew. I could write a book with the list of symptoms that come with this disease.

"Sadly, Eagle Syndrome isn't known by many, and it's a very silent killer. Most I've talked to with it are suicidal, feel like a burden to those around them, and have trouble doing the simplest tasks. I have felt many of those feelings, but now I'm on a mission to help spread awareness and be a voice for those who suffer. Thanks to @drryanosborne and his team for empowering me and showing me that I can get back the life I've always wanted. He is truly one of the best men I've ever met.

"For those going to upcoming shows, I promise you that the other dudes are going to crush this tour. Please go sing your hearts out and support them. I'm incredibly proud of Dylan and Eric stepping up and taking over for me while I'm gone. You guys are in for a special show.

"Love you all and I'll see you this summer."

According to Medical News Today, Eagle syndrome is a form of nerve pain that causes people to experience a dull, throbbing ache around the face and throat.

Burkheiser is expected to rejoin his I PREVAIL bandmates in time for their July 2024 U.S. tour with HALESTORM.

I PREVAIL's latest album, "True Power", was released in 2022 via Fearless Records. It was followed by a sold-out, two-leg tour across the U.S. and Canada.