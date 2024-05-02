  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

I PREVAIL's BRIAN BURKHEISER Opens Up About Battle With 'Rare Disease' Eagle Syndrome

May 2, 2024

I PREVAIL vocalist Brian Burkheiser has opened up about the "longstanding medical issue" which has forced him to sit out an upcoming run of the band's tour dates.

Burkheiser will miss I PREVAIL's shows in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (May 3) and St. Paul, Minnesota (May 4),as well as the group's European tour, which is scheduled to kick off on May 10. Guitarist and backing singer Dylan Bowman will join co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe in handling Burkheiser's parts.

In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old Burkheiser shared several post-surgery photos of him in the hospital, and he included the following message: "I recently underwent multiple surgeries for a rare disease called Eagle Syndrome. It pains me to do this, but unfortunately I will have to miss the next month of shows as the recovery process continues. Initially, I thought I could push through the pain, but my body and mind just need more time to heal.

"If I'm being honest, this disease has broken me over the last few years. I knew something was wrong dating all the way back to 2018, and it wasn't until recently that I officially figured out the problem. I've pushed myself through multiple tour cycles trying my best to keep a positive spirit, but as the days passed by, the negativity and pain grew. I could write a book with the list of symptoms that come with this disease.

"Sadly, Eagle Syndrome isn't known by many, and it's a very silent killer. Most I've talked to with it are suicidal, feel like a burden to those around them, and have trouble doing the simplest tasks. I have felt many of those feelings, but now I'm on a mission to help spread awareness and be a voice for those who suffer. Thanks to @drryanosborne and his team for empowering me and showing me that I can get back the life I've always wanted. He is truly one of the best men I've ever met.

"For those going to upcoming shows, I promise you that the other dudes are going to crush this tour. Please go sing your hearts out and support them. I'm incredibly proud of Dylan and Eric stepping up and taking over for me while I'm gone. You guys are in for a special show.

"Love you all and I'll see you this summer."

According to Medical News Today, Eagle syndrome is a form of nerve pain that causes people to experience a dull, throbbing ache around the face and throat.

Burkheiser is expected to rejoin his I PREVAIL bandmates in time for their July 2024 U.S. tour with HALESTORM.

I PREVAIL's latest album, "True Power", was released in 2022 via Fearless Records. It was followed by a sold-out, two-leg tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Find more on I prevail
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).