  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

IAN ASTBURY And BILLY DUFFY To Celebrate THE CULT's Origins With Special DEATH CULT Live Performances

August 14, 2023

DEATH CULT, the storied post-punk progenitor to THE CULT, will return for a sole U.S. performance on October 23 at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The evening, while centered around DEATH CULT and their eponymous EPs, will boast a setlist that spans the three phases of the band, from SOUTHERN DEATH CULT to DEATH CULT and THE CULT's first two albums: "Dreamtime" (1984) and "Love" (1985).

THE CULT's Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy follow the Los Angeles outing with a U.K. trek featuring the same, remarkable celebration of THE CULT's origins.

The dates are as follows:

Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at The Ace Hotel
Nov. 06 - Belfast, UK @ Telegraph
Nov. 07 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
Nov. 09 - Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
Nov. 10 - Liverpool, UK @ Guild of Students
Nov. 12 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
Nov. 13 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Nov. 14 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
Nov. 16 - Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
Nov. 17 - Norwich, UK @ UEA
Nov. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Nov. 20 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric
Nov. 21 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

SOUTHERN DEATH CULT formed in 1981, releasing their sole, self-titled album posthumously in 1983. That same year, DEATH CULT formed, with Astbury joining forces with Duffy for a musical partnership that has endured for 40-plus years. The band released two 12-inches that same year, one being the DEATH CULT EP, which were subsequently combined and released as a CD. DEATH CULT is a vital transmission from the generation of Shamanic post-punk gothic futurists.

DEATH CULT became THE CULT in 1984, releasing "Dreamtime" that same year and going on to experience a career that has seen the release of 11 full-length albums, as well as numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications.

Find more on The cult
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).