IAN ASTBURY And BILLY DUFFY To Celebrate THE CULT's Origins With Special DEATH CULT Live Performances

DEATH CULT, the storied post-punk progenitor to THE CULT, will return for a sole U.S. performance on October 23 at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The evening, while centered around DEATH CULT and their eponymous EPs, will boast a setlist that spans the three phases of the band, from SOUTHERN DEATH CULT to DEATH CULT and THE CULT's first two albums: "Dreamtime" (1984) and "Love" (1985).

THE CULT's Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy follow the Los Angeles outing with a U.K. trek featuring the same, remarkable celebration of THE CULT's origins.

The dates are as follows:

Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at The Ace Hotel

Nov. 06 - Belfast, UK @ Telegraph

Nov. 07 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

Nov. 09 - Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

Nov. 10 - Liverpool, UK @ Guild of Students

Nov. 12 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

Nov. 13 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Nov. 14 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Nov. 16 - Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

Nov. 17 - Norwich, UK @ UEA

Nov. 18 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Nov. 20 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric

Nov. 21 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

SOUTHERN DEATH CULT formed in 1981, releasing their sole, self-titled album posthumously in 1983. That same year, DEATH CULT formed, with Astbury joining forces with Duffy for a musical partnership that has endured for 40-plus years. The band released two 12-inches that same year, one being the DEATH CULT EP, which were subsequently combined and released as a CD. DEATH CULT is a vital transmission from the generation of Shamanic post-punk gothic futurists.

DEATH CULT became THE CULT in 1984, releasing "Dreamtime" that same year and going on to experience a career that has seen the release of 11 full-length albums, as well as numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications.