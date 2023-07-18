ICE NINE KILLS And IN THIS MOMENT Announce 'Kiss Of Death' Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

Prepare for a night of sonic sorcery and hellacious horror as two of the most creative and otherworldly forces in modern metal, ICE NINE KILLS and IN THIS MOMENT, announce the "Kiss Of Death" U.S. tour. The two bands will join forces to bring their spectacular and highly acclaimed live shows together later this year as they co-headline 17 cities across the country, starting on November 3 in Gary, Indiana and ending on December 2 in Wheeling, West Virginia. The "Kiss Of Death" tour will also feature special guests AVATAR and NEW YEARS DAY.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBM2023" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Kiss Of Death" tour dates co-headlined by ICE NINE KILLS and IN THIS MOMENT with AVATAR and NEW YEARS DAY (except where otherwise noted):

Nov. 03 - Gary, IN Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana Sat

Nov. 04 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live #

Nov. 05 - St Louis, MO @ Dome At America's Center*

Nov. 05 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater#

Nov. 07 - Indianapolis, IN Blue Ribbon Pavilion (Indiana Fairgrounds)

Nov. 08 - Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 09 - Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 11- Green Bay, WI EPIC Events Center #

Nov. 12 - Detroit @ Ford Field *

Nov. 14 - Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena

Nov. 16 - Estero, FL Hertz Arena

Nov. 17 - Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Nov. 18 - Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Nov. 20 - Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 21 - Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Nov. 22 - Reading, PA Santander Arena

Nov. 24 - Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 25 - Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center

Nov. 28 - Washington, DC The Anthem

Nov. 30 - Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

Dec. 01 - Johnstown, PA 1st Summit Arena

Dec. 02 - Wheeling, WV Wesbanco Arena

# IN THIS MOMENT only

* ICE NINE KILLS only supporting METALLICA

Decadent, devious and fiercely insane, ICE NINE KILLS celebrate pop culture's darkest edges, mining a cinephile library's worth of iconic horror on 2018's "The Silver Scream" which spawned Top 10 Mainstream Rock single "A Grave Mistake" and Top 20 hit "Savages". The creative marriage made in hell of music and fiction began in earnest with the Top 5 Hard Rock album "Every Trick In The Book", which brought the previous three records' themes to new levels and which the band perfected on 2021's chart- topping smash hit "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood".

The phenomenally successful album, released in October 2021, scored ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 position (#18) on the Billboard Top 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums and Album Sales charts and has clocked up 177 million cross-platform streams to date and 15 million YouTube views for singles "Hip To Be Scared", "Assault & Batteries", "Rainy Day", "Funeral Derangements", "Take Your Pick", "The Shower Scene" and most recently, "Welcome To Horrorwood".

Since the release of "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", ICE NINE KILLS have seen phenomenal growth. Throughout 2022 they toured the U.S. extensively on three legs of "The Trinity Of Terror", their hugely successful, mostly sold-out triple co-headline tour with MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and BLACK VEIL BRIDES, supported METALLICA at several U.S. stadium shows, toured the U.S. with SLIPKNOT and launched the inaugural edition of their horror convention, The Silver Scream Con.

The first half of 2023 has been just as insane. The year began with singer Spencer Charnas being featured in the music video for the official song from "Scream 6" — Demi Lovato's "Still Alive", as well as the band's flyer being used in the movie with a Spencer-recommended easter egg. Since the spring, the band have been touring the world with METALLICA on their "M72" world tour, headlined numerous sold-out shows on their "Wurst Vacation" European tour, played to huge crowds at festivals such as Download and are currently touring the U.S. with FALLING IN REVERSE on their "Popular Monstour" run. The band also have their "Fear The Premiere" U.S. headline shows in August, followed by the second iteration of the Silver Scream Con coming in September and will be finishing the year on a high with the "Kiss Of Death" co-headline tour with IN THIS MOMENT.

ICE NINE KILLS' synergy of music and lifestyle draws favorable comparisons to SLIPKNOT and ROB ZOMBIE. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, ICE NINE KILLS have built a thrilling world for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. Their wildly creative output has seen them become recipients of the prestigious Clio Award for Music Marketing for their "Merry Axe-mas" mobile game and their live streaming event from October 2020, "The Silver Stream" be nominated for five awards at the Horror Hound Film Festival Awards in the categories of Judges Choice, Best Sound, Best Supporting Performance, Best Cinematography and Best Feature. With over two million monthly listeners on Spotify, 717 million career streams to date and over 204 million views on YouTube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal's most vicious forces.

Grammy Award-nominated act IN THIS MOMENT has just released a new single, "The Purge", from its upcoming studio album "Godmode", due out October 27 via BMG. The song is accompanied by the official music video directed by Jensen Noen (ICE NINE KILLS, FALLING IN REVERSE, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD).

IN THIS MOMENT has also shared details for "Godmode", marking the band's eighth studio album to date. Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, PAPA ROACH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) and Tyler Bates ("John Wick" movies, Jerry Cantrell, BUSH).

IN THIS MOMENT debuted the new songs "Sacrifice" and "The Purge" at the opening concert of "The Dark Horizon Tour" on July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Another new track, "I Would Die For You", previously appeared on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".

IN THIS MOMENT is joined on "The Dark Horizon Tour" by co-headliners MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, along with special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. The trek, which sees IN THIS MOMENT and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE alternating closing sets each night, will continue through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Last October, IN THIS MOMENT released an EP called "Blood 1983". The effort commemorated the tenth anniversary of IN THIS MOMENT's gold-certified album "Blood" (2012) and was made available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD via BMG.

"Blood 1983" was co-produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.

Since coming to life in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT has presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of "mother" figure and frontwoman Maria Brink — joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel and drummer Kent Dimmel. As millions convened upon the group's otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, in addition to the gold-selling album "Blood", the quintet has garnered two gold singles — "Blood" and "Whore" — followed by Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with "Black Widow" (2014) and "Ritual" (2017). Bringing their total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, "Ritual" elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well. Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside DISTURBED and appeared at countless festivals from Welcome To Rockville to Sonic Temple. Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled "Mother" (Roadrunner) with longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH).

IN THIS MOMENT is Maria Brink (lead vocals),Chris Howorth (guitars),Travis Johnson (bass),Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar),Kent Dimmel (drums).