ICE NINE KILLS Announces 'Fear The Premiere' Summer 2023 Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Notorious horror-themed metalcore outfit ICE NINE KILLS has announced its "Fear The Premiere" tour today. The band will play a select run of headline shows kicking off on August 8 and will showcase a spectacular lineup of supporting acts including AUGUST BURNS RED and VEIL OF MAYA for shows between August 8 and August 11, SET IT OFF and THE PLOT IN YOU for shows between August 15 and September 1, and opener MIKE'S DEAD across all dates.

ICE NINE KILLS have garnered a reputation for being one of the most must-see live bands from the sphere of heavy music. In addition to their upcoming headline dates, the band will also be supporting METALLICA in U.S. stadiums this summer on their "M72" world tour and will be supporting LAMB OF GOD on their upcoming U.S. run. Combining their expert musicianship, a killer catalog of bonafide ragers and their infamous theatrical performances that bring each song and the movie it relates to to life, these upcoming shows are sure to have heads banging, spines tingling and blood chilling across the U.S.

Tour dates:

Aug. 6 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

Aug. 8 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

Aug. 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Aug. 11 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Aug. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Stade Olympique*

Aug. 15 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Aug. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Aug. 18 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater**

Aug. 20 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium*

Aug. 22 - Houston, TX @ Bayou

Aug. 23 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium*

Aug. 29 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Aug. 30 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill**

Sep. 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Sep. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium*

* With METALLICA (ICE NINE KILLS only)

** With LAMB OF GOD (ICE NINE KILLS only)

ICE NINE KILLS' phenomenally successful album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood" was released in October 2021. The LP scored ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 position (No. 18) on the Billboard Top 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums, and Album Sales charts and has clocked up 137 million cross-platform streams to date and 13 million YouTube views for singles "Hip To Be Scared", "Assault & Batteries", "Rainy Day", "Funeral Derangements", "Take Your Pick" and "The Shower Scene".

Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, ICE NINE KILLS celebrate pop culture's darkest edges, mining a cinephile library's worth of iconic horror on 2018's "The Silver Scream" which spawned Top 10 Mainstream Rock single "A Grave Mistake" and Top 20 hit "Savages". The creative marriage made in hell of music and fiction began in earnest with the Top 5 Hard Rock album "Every Trick In The Book", which brought the previous three records' themes to new levels and which the band perfected on 2021's chart-topping smash hit "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood".

Since the release of "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", ICE NINE KILLS have seen phenomenal growth. Throughout 2022 they toured the U.S. extensively on three legs of "The Trinity Of Terror", their hugely successful, mostly sold-out triple co-headline tour with MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and BLACK VEIL BRIDES, supported METALLICA at several U.S. stadium shows, toured the U.S. with SLIPKNOT and launched the inaugural edition of their horror convention, The Silver Scream Con.

The band's synergy of music and lifestyle draws favorable comparisons to SLIPKNOT and ROB ZOMBIE. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK built a thrilling world for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. Their wildly creative output has seen them become recent recipients of the prestigious Clio Award for Music Marketing for their "Merry Axe-mas" mobile game and their live streaming event from October 2020, "The Silver Stream" be nominated for five awards at last year's Horror Hound Film Festival Awards in the categories of Judges Choice, Best Sound, Best Supporting Performance, Best Cinematography and Best Feature. With over 1.75 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 717 million career streams to date and over 204 million views on YouTube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal's most vicious forces.

Photo credit: Johnathan Weiner