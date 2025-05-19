ICE NINE KILLS Announces 'Hell Of A Summer Tour' For August/September 2025

ICE NINE KILLS has announced the "Ice Nine Kills: Hell Of A Summer Tour", a brand new U.S. headline run kicking off this August. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will bring the band's twisted theatricality and cinematic carnage to arenas and amphitheaters across the country, closing out with a homecoming performance at Worcester's DCU Center as part of the band's annual Silver Scream Con.

The tour's lineup spans a cross-section of modern heavy music's most dynamic voices. From August 8 through August 31, ICE NINE KILLS will be joined by DAYSEEKER, KIM DRACULA and THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT. Beginning September 2, pop-punk cult icons MEST will also join the bill, continuing through the final dates in Florida. The September 13 show at Silver Scream Con will feature DAYSEEKER, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT, MEST and a very special guest appearance by A LOSS FOR WORDS, closing out the run in chaotic style.

Spencer Charnas, vocalist and creative architect of ICE NINE KILLS, comments: "The 'Hell Of A Summer Tour' will be a celebration of all things INK — past, present, and future. It's an eclectic bill, and having MEST on some of the shows is a particularly full-circle moment for me. As many Psychos will remember, I formed [ICE NINE KILLS] after seeing GOLDFINGER and MEST in Worcester 25 years ago. The date is so important to me that I have it tattooed behind my ear.

"The tour culminates in a sure-to-be historic performance at the DCU Center, where I experienced some of my first arena shows as a kid, including the 'Family Values' tour with our current tourmates LIMP BIZKIT and home of the Silver Scream Con. The 'Hell Of A Summer Tour''s last stop, at the Silver Scream Con, will also feature some New England punk rock royalty as a very special guest."

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale via ICE NINE KILLS Psychos Only app, beginning Monday, May 19 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week. The general on-sale begins Friday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time at IceNineKills.com/tour.

"Ice Nine Kills: Hell Of A Summer Tour" dates:

August 10 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall *

August 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion *

August 14 - Tempe, AZ - Mullett Arena *

August 16 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *

August 17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center *

August 18 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre *

August 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center *

August 21 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *

August 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center *

August 24 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

August 27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

August 28 - Youngstown, OH - The Covelli Centre *

August 29 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

August 31 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center *

September 2 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor #

September 3 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome #

September 5 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live #

September 6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium #

September 13 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center (Silver Scream Con) %

* ICE NINE KILLS with DAYSEEKER, KIM DRACULA, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

# ICE NINE KILLS with DAYSEEKER, KIM DRACULA, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT, MEST

% ICE NINE KILLS show Silver Scream Con (Worcester, MA): ICE NINE KILLS, DAYSEEKER, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT, MEST, A LOSS FOR WORDS. Not a Live Nation show.

ICE NINE KILLS spread cavalier carnage with a knowing smile, as evidenced by the densely catchy songs on their pair of breakthrough albums, "The Silver Scream" and "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood". The INKverse boasts a series of high-concept, cinematic videos; the Psychos Only club; a mock "true crime" book; the Inked In Blood graphic novels; monthly "Nightmare On The 9th" merch drops; and the annual INK-curated Silver Scream Con weekends. In 2024, Silver Scream Con moved into the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, not far from the North Shore birthplace of ICE NINE KILLS.

Led by Charnas, the internationally acclaimed band, who mix extreme metal with melody, toured with SLIPKNOT in 2022 and was handpicked by METALLICA for the "M72" world tour in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The horror community Spencer grew up loving has embraced his band in return. INK's "A Work Of Art" plays in 2024's "Terrifier 3", now the highest-grossing unrated film ever. The single debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and has remained on the chart for over 18 weeks and counting, while accumulating over 35 million streams to date.

Spencer recently launched the Pretty Evil personal care line and revealed he's co-written the forthcoming feature film "The Slashin' Of The Christ", produced by Greg Nicotero ("The Walking Dead").

Hailed by Loudwire as "one of the most unique acts in metal right now," ICE NINE KILLS captivates with inventive band-fan connections, immersive, theatrical live shows, and a growing legion of "psychos" the world over. With over 2.03 million monthly Spotify listeners, 1.4 billion career streams, and 400 million YouTube views, the band has cemented itself as a dominant and visionary force in modern metal, fearlessly carving out a thrilling, horror-inspired legacy.

Photo credit: F. Scott Schafer