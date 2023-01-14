  • facebook
ICE NINE KILLS Shares Gore-Filled Music Video For 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' Title Track

January 14, 2023

ICE NINE KILLS has released a music video for the title track of its latest album, "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood". The clip heralds the latest installment in the gore-soaked slasher franchise that began in 2018 with the announcement of the band's album "The Silver Scream". The censored version of the "Welcome To Horrorwood" music video premiered on the enormously popular horror YouTube channel Dead Meat and can be viewed below.

Speaking on the latest display of psychotically gratuitous gore and violence, ICE NINE KILLS frontman and creative visionary Spencer Charnas simply shares: "Keep children and the elderly far away from this video."

"Welcome To Horrorwood" is featured on ICE NINE KILLS' phenomenally successful album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood". Released in October 2021, the LP scored ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 position (No. 18) on the Billboard 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums, and Album Sales charts and has clocked up 137 million cross-platform streams to date and 13 million YouTube views for singles "Hip To Be Scared", "Assault & Batteries", "Rainy Day", "Funeral Derangements", "Take Your Pick" and "The Shower Scene".

ICE NINE KILLS will tour extensively throughout 2023.The band will support METALLICA on the recently announced "M72" world tour as well as hitting Europe for a headline tour.

Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, ICE NINE KILLS celebrate pop culture's darkest edges, mining a cinephile library's worth of iconic horror on 2018's "The Silver Scream" which spawned Top 10 Mainstream Rock single "A Grave Mistake" and Top 20 hit "Savages". The creative marriage made in hell of music and fiction began in earnest with the Top 5 Hard Rock album "Every Trick In The Book", which brought the previous three records' themes to new levels and which the band have completely perfected on "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood".

Since the release of "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", ICE NINE KILLS have seen phenomenal growth. Throughout 2022 they toured the U.S. extensively on three legs of "The Trinity Of Terror", their hugely successful, mostly sold-out triple co-headline tour with MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and BLACK VEIL BRIDES, supported METALLICA at serveral U.S. stadium shows, toured the U.S. with SLIPKNOT and launched the inaugural edition of their horror convention, "The Silver Scream Con".

The band's synergy of music and lifestyle draws favorable comparisons to SLIPKNOT and ROB ZOMBIE. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, ICE NINE KILLS built a thrilling world for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. Their wildly creative output has seen them become recent recipients of the prestigious Clio Award for Music Marketing for their "Merry Axe-mas" mobile game and their live streaming event from October 2020, "The Silver Stream" be nominated for five awards at last year's Horror Hound Film Festival Awards in the categories of "Judges Choice", "Best Sound", "Best Supporting Performance", "Best Cinematography" and "Best Feature". With over 1.75 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 717 million career streams to date and over 204 million views on YouTube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal's most vicious forces.

ICE NINE KILLS is:

Spencer Charnas - Vocals
Dan Sugarman - Guitar
Ricky Armellino - Guitar
Joe Occhiuti - Bass
Patrick Galante - Drums

Photo Credit Johnathan Weiner

