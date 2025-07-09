WE CAME AS ROMANS Announce 'All Is Beautiful... Because We're Doomed' Album, Share 'Culture Wound' Single

Michigan metalcore titans WE CAME AS ROMANS will release their new album, "All Is Beautiful... Because We're Doomed", on Friday, August 22 via Sharptone Records. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album's third single, "Culture Wound", and its accompanying official music video. Following the defiant anthems "Bad Luck" and "No Rest For The Dreamer", this latest track dives deep into the battle between our best and worst impulses.

"Culture Wound" confronts the fundamental question at the heart of human existence: are we inherently good or inherently bad? The track wrestles with the forces — both internal and external — that shape who we become, delivered through the band's signature blend of crushing riffs and soaring melodies.

WE CAME AS ROMANS comments: "'Culture Wound' is about taking a look inside and deciding which side of yourself is going to control your life. This song was written to question our human nature — is it inherently good or inherently selfish? Are we here to try and make something better for everyone or just survive for ourselves? All of the different 'sides of ourselves' that we've discovered, struggled with, or left behind is really what this album is about, and our journey through all of those experiences is written in every song."

"All Is Beautiful... Because We're Doomed" represents a profound creative evolution for WE CAME AS ROMANS. Born from introspection and shaped by the band's own journey through triumph and tragedy, the album explores themes of existentialism, gratitude, loss, and the perpetual cycles of life. The record's conceptual framework — inspired by philosophical notions of death and rebirth — manifests in its very structure, with the album looping seamlessly from end to beginning, symbolizing that endings lead to new beginnings.

The album emerged from an intensive creative process that saw the band turn inward, mining their shared experiences for authentic emotional truth. What began as a struggle to find direction after 2022's grief-stricken, highly acclaimed "Darkbloom" transformed into their most conceptually ambitious work to date. Each track ties to a specific moment or period in the band's history, creating a sonic autobiography that spans their entire career while focusing unflinchingly on the future.

"Culture Wound" serves as a centerpiece for the album's exploration of duality and self-examination. The track underwent extensive revision to achieve its final form — a testament to the band's commitment to getting every detail right on this deeply personal record.

"All Is Beautiful... Because We're Doomed" track listing:

01. Bad Luck

02. Lake Of Fire

03. Red Smoke

04. One By One

05. Culture Wound

06. Where Did You Go?

07. No Rest For The Dreamer

08. B2tm

09. Circling A Dying Sun

10. Knowing Pain

11. So Lost (Burning Flowers)

12. Because We're Doomed

WE CAME AS ROMANS will support the new album with their massive "Bad Luck" world tour, the North American leg of which kicks off on July 22 in Toronto and culminates in what is sure to be a historical homecoming when they play legendary venue The Fillmore in Detroit on August 23, the day after the album is released. The tour then heads to Europe in the fall. The band will also appear at major festivals including Warped Tour, Inkcarceration and When We Were Young.

WE CAME AS ROMANS continue to progress and evolve at lightspeed, maintaining a place at the forefront of heavy music and culture. Never content to follow, they seamlessly alchemize crushing groove-driven catharsis, spacey electronics, and arena-size singalongs into a sound that refuses to sit still — effortlessly moving between metal, alternative, metalcore, and rock.

The Michigan-born five-piece — Dave Stephens, Joshua Moore, Lou Cotton, Andy Glass and David Puckett — first broke through with "Tracing Back Roots" (2013),which cracked the Billboard 200 Top 10 and hit No. 1 on both the Independent Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. Their self-titled 2015 album followed, debuting at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, cementing their status as modern metalcore royalty.

Following the tragic loss of original vocalist Kyle Pavone in 2018, the band has continued to honor his legacy with their 2022 album "Darkbloom", their highest-praised record to date. Kerrang! awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it "a carrier for a knot of emotion, and a tribute to their friend." It included career-defining tracks like "Black Hole" (featuring Caleb Shomo),now over 102 million Spotify streams, and "Daggers" (featuring Zero 9:36),which surpassed 32 million streams. Media outlets including Loudwire and Consequence praised the album for its emotional range, sonic heft, and unapologetic vulnerability.

WE CAME AS ROMANS is:

Dave Stephens - Vocals

Joshua Moore - Guitar

Lou Cotton - Guitar

Andy Glass - Bass

David Puckett - Drums

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner