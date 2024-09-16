ICE NINE KILLS To Provide Official Song For 'Terrifier 3' Movie

Cinematic horror metal band ICE NINE KILLS has joined forces with "Terrifier 3" for the film's official song and music video.

The collaboration was announced yesterday by Spencer Charnas, ICE NINE KILLS frontman and creative force, at the band's third annual fan convention, Silver Scream Con, alongside franchise star David Howard Thornton (Art The Clown).

The upcoming single, "A Work Of Art", pays homage to the beloved slasher franchise and will be featured in "Terrifier 3" when it opens in theaters nationwide on October 11.

"The 'Terrifier' franchise gave us Art The Clown, the greatest new horror icon in decades," says Charnas. "We are beyond honored by the invitation to play within the viciously delightful universe Damien Leone and his incredible team have created. The Art and INK fanbases are one and the same, and we heard the screams for this collaboration loud and clear."

The official music video, starring David Howard Thornton as Art The Clown, will premiere at Fantastic Fest on Thursday, September 19, following the world premiere of "Terrifier 3", and will also play in select AMC Theaters nationwide for early showings on Thursday, October 10.

The official music video for "A Work Of Art" was directed by longtime INK collaborator Jensen Noen and stars Catherine Corcoran ("Terrifier"),Leah Voysey ("Terrifier 2"),Sirius XM's Jose Mangin and Vincent Rockwell, Richard Christy (drummer for DEATH, CONTROL DENIED and CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED) and SYSTEM OF A DOWN's Shavo Odadjian. The seven-minute-long video features special FX by "Terrifier 3"'s Emmy Award-winning effects artist Christopher Nelson ("American Horror Story", "Suicide Squad", "Halloween Ends").

The video is written by Spencer Charnas and Andrew Justin Smith, with music by ICE NINE KILLS, WZRD BLD, Paul Wiley and Francesco Ferrini. Lyrics by Spencer Charnas and Steve Sopchak, based on characters created by Damien Leone. Art The Clown make-up effects provided by Heather Albert. Executive produced by Spencer Charnas, Mike Mowery, Chris Nillson, Eric German, Phoenix Vaughn, Damien Leone, Phil Falcone and Ruth Deveraux. Casting provided by Cast A Spell Casting.

"Terrifier 3", written and directed by Damien Leone ("Terrifier", "Terrifier 2") and produced by Phil Falcone, stars David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Krsy Fox, Jason Patric, Chris Jericho and Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus.

Photo credit: F Scott Schafer