MUDVAYNE's GREG TRIBBETT To Miss Shows Due To 'Family Issue'

MUDVAYNE guitarist Greg Tribbett will sit out the remaining shows on the band's "Destroy All Enemies" tour with MEGADETH due to a "family issue". Filling in for him will be MUDVAYNE's touring guitarist Marcus Rafferty, who has served as a guitar tech for several metal bands over the years, including LAMB OF GOD and HATEBREED. He also worked for HELLYEAH, which originally featured both Tribbett and MUDVAYNE vocalist Chad Gray.

Earlier today (Monday, September 16),Greg shared the following statement via social media: "Greetings Metal family! Okay so First things first. MUDVAYNE will be playing every show on our calendar! With that said it's with a very heavy heart that I have to write this. I have to leave the tour on Monday Sept 16th for a family issue that I HAVE to go home too. Family first right? But rest assured the band will be finishing this MEGADETH run and all the dates on our calendar. INCLUDING the Knotfest's in South America and the Mexico City show [in late October and early November]. Our boy @marcusrafferty30 will be stepping up for us and filling in for me. Thank you all for your love and support for me and my family through this time."

MUDVAYNE completed its first headlining tour in over 14 years, "The Psychotherapy Sessions", in the summer of 2023. Support on the 26-city trek, which was produced by Live Nation, came from COAL CHAMBER, along with GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES.

Previously, MUDVAYNE made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the "Freaks On Parade" tour co-headlined with ROB ZOMBIE. This 2023 tour, however, marked MUDVAYNE's first headlining endeavor since 2009.

Gray told The Oakland Press that his "main motivation for putting [MUDVAYNE] back together and coming back was our fans", including those who discovered the band during its absence. "There's so many younger kids that are coming up and coming into our world, the metal world, and they're learning about MUDVAYNE," he said. "So you have this, like, the ground's kind of rumbling and it goes out and touches more and more people, but we weren't out there to scratch that itch. You still have your actual fan base but you're accumulating new people. So when we came back it was very exciting for us. It was about our fans and giving those new fans the experience."

MUDVAYNE formed in 1996 and has sold over six million records worldwide, earning gold certification for three albums ("L.D. 50", "The End Of All Things To Come", "Lost And Found"). The band is known for its sonic experimentation, innovative album art, face and body paint, masks and uniforms.

Gray spent 15 years fronting HELLYEAH, which released its sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", in September 2019 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marked the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, who passed away six years ago.