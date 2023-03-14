ICED EARTH To Release 'Hellrider' And 'I Walk Among You' EPs In April

American metal act ICED EARTH will release two new EPs on April 28 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Titled "Hellrider" and "I Walk Among You", these releases will include rare recordings from the transition phase between singer Tim "Ripper" Owens and predecessor/successor Matt Barlow in 2007 and 2008, a particularly exciting and eventful period in ICED EARTH's band history.

The "Hellrider" EP consists of the songs "Prophecy", "Birth Of The Wicked" and "The Coming Curse", originally from the album "Something Wicked This Way Comes" (1998),voted one of the best power metal records of all time by Metal Hammer. In late summer 2007, all three tracks were re-recorded, featuring Owens.

The second EP "I Walk Among You" includes the studio tracks "Setian Massacre", "A Charge To Keep" and "The Clouding" from the 2007 album "Framing Armageddon (Something Wicked Part I)", which were remixed and remastered in 2008 and feature the then-recently returned Barlow. In addition, there are the live tracks "Dark Saga", "Pure Evil" and "Iced Earth", cut at the 2008 Graspop Metal Meeting and also featuring Barlow.

ICED EARTH comments on the EPs: "Before now, these releases hadn't been issued on anything other than CD. Now they've been remastered, with new artwork, new mastering, new formats on vinyl, picture disc, and they'll be available for digital download for the first time."

Both EPs will be made available on various vinyl formats and will also be released as a two-in-one digipack CD and 2LP picture disc combo.

"Hellrider": Produced by Jon Schaffer and Jim Morris. Engineered and mixed by Jim Morris. Cover art by Monte Moore and Roy Young. Layout by Roy Young.

"I Walk Among You": Produced by Jon Schaffer and Jim Morris. Engineered and mixed by Jim Morris. Cover art by Sun Khamunaki. Layout by Roy Young.

Track list CD:

"Hellrider" (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)

01. Prophecy

02. Birth Of The Wicked

03. The Coming Curse

"I Walk Among You" (feat. Matt Barlow)

04. Setian Massacre

05. A Charge To Keep

06. The Clouding

07. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)

08. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)

09. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)

Track list 2LP Picture Disc:

Side A:

"Hellrider" (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)

01. Prophecy

02. Birth Of The Wicked

03. The Coming Curse

Side B:

• "Exclusive Artwork"

Side C:

"I Walk Among You" (feat. Matt Barlow)

01. Setian Massacre

02. A Charge To Keep

03. The Clouding

Side D:

01. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)

02. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)

03. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)

"Hellrider" vinyl track list:

Side A:

01. Prophecy

02. Birth Of The Wicked

03. The Coming Curse

Side B:

• "Exclusive Etching"

"I Walk Among You" vinyl track list:

Side A:

01. Setian Massacre

02. A Charge to Keep

03. The Clouding

Side B:

01. Dark Saga (Live at Graspop 2008)

02. Pure Evil (Live at Graspop 2008)

03. Iced Earth (Live at Graspop 2008)

"Hellrider" lineup:

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, Bass Guitars, Backing vocals

Tim Owens - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums

Tim Mills - Guitar Solos

"I Walk Among You" lineup:

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, Bass Guitars, Backing vocals

Matt Barlow - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums

Troy Seele - Guitar Solos

"Graspop Raw 2008" lineup:

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm Guitar, Backing vocals

Matt Barlow - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums

Troy Seele - Lead Guitar

Freddie Vidales - Bass Guitar

Nearly two years ago, Schaffer pleaded guilty to his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Although Schaffer was initially charged with six crimes, including engaging in an act of physical violence and targeting police with bear spray, he pleaded guilty to only two charges: obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress; and trespassing on restricted grounds of the Capitol while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon. The first charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while the second carries up to a 10-year prison term.

As part of the plea deal, Schaffer agreed to cooperate with investigators and potentially testify in related criminal cases. In return for Schaffer's assistance, the Justice Department might later urge the judge to show leniency during his sentencing.

According to an April 2021 Justice Department press release, Schaffer has "acknowledged he is a founding lifetime member" of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group.

The 54-year-old musician was the first Capitol riot defendant to reach a plea deal.

Following the initial reports that Schaffer was involved in the riot, his ICED EARTH bandmates distanced themselves from his actions. Singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton later posted separate statements on social media announcing their resignations. BLIND GUARDIAN frontman Hansi Kürsch also quit DEMONS & WIZARDS, his long-running project with Schaffer. The allegations also apparently affected Schaffer's relationship with his longtime record label Century Media, which had released albums from both ICED EARTH and DEMONS & WIZARDS. As of mid-January 2021, the Century Media artist roster page did not list either band.