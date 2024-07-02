IGNITE Announces Summer 2024 European Tour

Orange County melodic hardcore five-piece IGNITE will embark on a European tour this summer.

The band said: "Ready, set…go!!!! Our European summer tour 2024 is going to crush! We still have a few big shows to announce soon as well on this tour. We are getting really pumped for this!!

"Our Kassel and Stuttgart club shows have sold out and now we are adding a second Kassel show, so get those tickets while you can. Hannover has been moved to a bigger venue, make sure and get one of those tickets now!"

Tour dates:

Jul. 20 - Selters (GER) Seepogo Festival

Jul. 21 - Freiburg (GER) Cafe Atlantik

Jul. 24 - Rome (ITA) Traffic Club

Jul. 26 - Goldenstedt (GER) Afdreit Un Buten Festival

Jul. 27 - Bausendorf (GER) Riez Open Air

Jul. 28 - Luzern (SWI) Sedel

Jul. 30 - Paris (FRA) Petit Bain

Jul. 31 - Stuttgart (GER) JuHa West

Aug. 01 - Göttingen (GER) Exil

Aug. 02 - Duffel (BEL) Brakrock Festival

Aug. 03 - Roitzschjora (GER) Full Rewind Festival

Aug. 07 - Sneek (NET) Het Bollwerk

Aug. 08 - Hannover (GER) Musikzentrum !Upgrade!

Aug. 09 - Zdynia (PL) Lemkowska Watra

Aug. 10 - Hollabrunn (AT) Ashtival Festival

Aug. 11 - Graz (AT) Music House

Aug. 12 - Rimini (ITA) Bayfest

Aug. 14 - Aachen (GER) Musikbunker

Aug. 15 - Lübeck (GER) Treibsand

Aug. 16 - Amstelveen (NED) P60

Aug. 17 - Stemwede (GER) Stemwede Open Air Festival

Aug. 19 - Kassel (GER) Goldgrube

Aug. 20 - Kassel (GER) Goldgrube

Aug. 24 - Lüdenscheid (GER) Bautz Festival

For more information, visit www.ignitebandofficial.com.

This past January, IGNITE released a new single called "Done Digging The Grave", featuring guest vocals from Andrew Neufeld (COMEBACK KID, SIGHTS AND SOUNDS).

IGNITE guitarist Nik Hill, who wrote the song's lyrics, said: "'Done Digging The Grave' was written about the difficulty to find optimism in a world where the hardest working do not receive the rewards they deserve and where kindness is only celebrated when it benefits us monetarily. Being hopeless together is the best medicine for a world set on keeping us apart. This song's negative energy burns clean and leaves nothing but positivity in its wake."

IGNITE bassist Brett Rasmussen commented on working with Neufeld: "This song was specifically written with having a guest vocalist in mind. When we heard the vocal tracks that Andrew added to the music, we were completely blown away and in love with how the intensity of his screaming fit perfectly into the track next to Eli's [Santana, IGNITE singer] voice. This is the first time IGNITE has ever had a guest vocalist on any song."

Santana joined IGNITE as the replacement for longtime vocalist Zoltán "Zoli" Téglás, who exited the group in 2020.

Rasmussen previously stated about Santana's addition to IGNITE: "The energy and positivity that Eli brought to the recording studio was contagious! It was an absolute breath of fresh air for all of us and reminded me of the early days of IGNITE."

Regarding how fans have reacted to IGNITE's latest material, IGNITE told New Zealand's Under The Radar: "You never really know how the fans are going to react to your newest songs. When we were finished with the recording of the [2022 self-titled] album, we were very happy and proud of what we had created, but the true test is the fans reaction and response to your music. We have been blown away by the response. It has been so cool to see how open-minded people are regarding Eli singing for IGNITE. I was hoping that the response would be good but it has definitely surpassed all of our expectations."

On the topic of IGNITE's longevity, the band said: "IGNITE started in 1993 as just a fun way for a few guys to get together and write and play music that they liked. There were no expectations of having success or putting out an album or even touring at that point. We just had the mentality that if you work hard, opportunities will come from that hard work. We were lucky enough to have the chance to go to Europe in 1994 with the band SLAPSHOT and that really opened doors for us, and opened our eyes to what the possibilities were with IGNITE. We also always have believed that the songs you write will create what the legacy of the band is. Luckily, we still having fun doing what we all love and as long as that joy is still there we will continue to create new music and tour."

IGNITE 2024 is:

Brett Rasmussen - bass

Kevin Kilkenny - guitar

Eli Santana - vocals

Nik Hill - guitar

Craig Anderson - drums