Watch: SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Performs 'Territory' With MR. BUNGLE At France's HELLFEST

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser joined MR. BUNGLE on stage during the latter band's June 29 set at Hellfest in Clisson, France to perform the SEPULTURA classic "Territory". Video of his appearance can be seen below.

MR. BUNGLE's current lineup consists of original members Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton and Trey Spruance, along with Scott Ian (ANTHRAX, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (DEAD CROSS, SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES).

Patton and KORN singer Jonathan Davis were the featured guests on the song "Lookaway" which appeared on SEPULTURA's classic 1996 album "Roots".

In an interview with ARTISTdirect, former SEPULTURA frontman Max Cavalera recalled working with Patton and Davis during the "Lookaway" sessions. He said: "Mike Patton was on the song, and Jonathan's a huge FAITH NO MORE fan. He was actually freaking out that Patton was there. He was really nervous, which was actually kind of funny. He kept chewing on his hair the whole time he was in the studio. Ross Robinson teased him at one point and told him to calm down. [Laughs]"

He continued: "'Lookaway' came out of a jam. It's a really heavy riff. Patton started singing this Indian chant, and it gave me goosebumps in the studio when he did that. It was so intense. He showed up in the studio with a Samsonite briefcase. I was like, 'Mike, what's up with the briefcase?' He said, 'It's what I need to record.' It had an echo pedal inside for his voice and a bottle of wine. He opened the wine and we drank it. At one point, the three of us were on the floor of the studio going crazy and making weird noises and sounds. Jonathan took it to another level. He's singing about people with a fear of pussy, which is a crazy concept. It came out as a really cool, obscure song on 'Roots'."

"Roots" was certified gold in 2005 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for U.S. shipments in excess of 500,000 copies.