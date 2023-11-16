  • facebook
IHSAHN To Release New, Self-Titled Album In February

November 16, 2023

Norwegian multi-instrumentalist Ihsahn (EMPEROR) will release his next solo LP, "Ihsahn", on February 16 via Candlelight Records.

In addition to the traditional album version, Ihsahn's new album will also include an orchestral version.

The first single from the forthcoming album, "Pilgrimage To Oblivion", has now been released. Ihsahn comments: "'Pilgrimage To Oblivion' serves as a rather immediate introduction to the overarching musical and conceptual aspects of the album. The lyrics go directly into the storyline and the video is the first in a sequel of videos portraying the whole story.

"On average, I've been releasing a full-length album every second year since I was 16. And, you know, that has given me some opportunity to explore different options, so for my eighth full-length solo record, I thought, 'Okay, how can I do what I do best, but also raise the bar tenfold?' At the heart of what I do is black metal, extreme distorted guitars and screaming, but since the earliest EMPEROR recordings you'll hear the keyboard parts influenced by classic soundtracks by the likes of Jerry Goldsmith, John Williams, Bernard Herrmann, John Carpenter and so on. So, I approached the writing with the intent to present the material in its full-blown metal expression, but also to arrange the orchestral parts in such a way that they would work independently. Somehow an attempt to write a soundtrack within the structures of the full production, allowing me to explore different, and sometimes contrasting, variations of essentially the same music. In the end I wrote all the music as a piano short-score and arranged it for a typical band ensemble and orchestra, accordingly, making sure everything interlocked."

"Ihsahn" features Tobias Ørnes Andersen and Tobias Solbakk on drums and percussion, with Ihsahn's son Angell Solberg Tveitan adding additional percussion and violins by Chris Baum. Artwork was created by Ritxi Ostari.

Track listing:

01. Cervus Venator
02. The Promethean Spark
03. Pilgrimage To Oblvision
04. Twice Born
05. A Taste Of The Ambrosia
06. Anima Extraneae
07. Blood Trails To Love
08. Hubris And Blue Devils
09. The Distance Between Us
10. At The Heart Of All Things Broken
11. Sonata Profana

Photo credit: Bjørn Tore Moen

