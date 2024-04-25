IN FLAMES' ANDERS FRIDÉN Is Working On Second Album From His IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS Project

During a new appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, IN FLAMES frontman Anders Fridén, confirmed that he is working on the second album from his IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS project. The LP will be the follow-up to IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS's debut, "Offair: Lullabies For The Damned", which was released in December 2021 via Offair Records.

Regarding how the idea for IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS came about, Anders said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I need to create, I need to do music. Whether it gets released or not, I still have to write. I need to get it out of my system. It's my therapy session. So [during the pandemic] I bought a lot of synths and built this studio in here where I create music under a different name."

Anders, who hopes to release the second IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS album in September, described the project's musical direction as "awesome. It's more like electronic ambient. And I use real guitar — guitar and drums and some other instruments that are not electronic, but, basically, it's based on synths and drum machines and all kinds of fun gear."

Elaborating on the musical inspiration for IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS, Anders said: "For me, at least, metal is very [formulaic]. I love it. I love it to death. That's why I'm here. Don't get me wrong… So with this one, I felt so free because I could get away from that formula. I don't have to write that verse-chorus-verse. And I wanted to have lyrics from the beginning, but as soon as I was about to write lyrics, I was [like], 'I don't have it in me. I don't want to. It's more fun to just create.' So I jumped into the next session and the next session and the next, and all of a sudden I had tons and tons of material without vocals. And I felt, like, 'This is awesome.' I'd rather describe a world without words and rather [describe it with] emotions."

Fridén went on to say that there was another reason he was motivated to create music away from IN FLAMES.

"[With a band like IN FLAMES], people judge you because of what you have done," he explained. "Whenever you do an interview for a new album, it's always like you have to defend the past instead of talking about the future… But that's part of the deal; that's part of the business. I get it. And I'm glad people are interested. So, it's fine. But with this, it was just, like, I could do whatever. I felt really fucking free. I could do whatever I want, and nobody can judge me on that one."

When "Offair: Lullabies For The Damned" was first released, Offair Records was described as "a new label centering on mood music and intentional listening experiences created by noteworthy artists exploring instrumental and experimental sounds outside of their typical genre."

At the time, Fridén stated about IF ANYTHING, SUSPICIOUS: "I've been playing metal music for more than 30 years, always judged by previous trials and errors, loved and hated for my choices. But this is a first, a time that will never come again. Something new, something different. I want you to close your eyes, breathe and let the sounds take you on a journey. A journey without borders or restrictions."

Offair Records is a joint venture between Universal Music Canada (UMC) and Versus Creative, globally distributed by UMC and Virgin Music Label + Artist Services.

IN FLAMES recently announced a spring 2024 headlining tour with special guests GATECREEPER and CREEPING DEATH. The skulltrek will kick off on May 1 in Portland, Maine and will wrap up on May 26 in Dallas, Texas.

IN FLAMES is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Foregone", which was released in February 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

Tanner Wayne on drums, Chris Broderick on guitar and Liam Wilson on bass.

"Foregone" was the second IN FLAMES album with bassist Bryce Paul and drummer Tanner Wayne, the first with guitarist Chris Broderick, and the third with Grammy-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THREE DAYS GRACE). Mike Plotnikoff (ALL THAT REMAINS, WARBRINGER) engineered at Benson's West Valley Recording Studios. Joe Rickard (10 YEARS, STARSET, DIAMANTE),who played drums for IN FLAMES from 2016 through 2019, handled mixing duties.

Paul left IN FLAMES a year ago and was replaced by Liam Wilson.