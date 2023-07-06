IN FLAMES' ANDERS FRIDÉN Says ALICE IN CHAINS' 'Dirt' 'Is Probably The Best Album Ever'

In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, IN FLAMES frontman Anders Fridén was asked to name his "most important idol or role model". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have a few. Layne [Staley] from ALICE IN CHAINS was a huge lyrical inspiration, and ALICE IN CHAINS is one of my top bands ever. 'Dirt' is probably the best album that ever was… I really admire Trent Reznor and what he's done, and his work with Atticus [Ross] now; they write a lot of soundtracks, stuff like that. Martin Gore of DEPECHE MODE. My God, there are so many out there, artists that I really look up to. A person like David Bowie, what he did and how he treated his art and what he'd done with his career. And he passed away way too early. But there's a lot of them."

Last year, Anders told The MetalSucks Podcast that he never got to see ALICE IN CHAINS with Staley. "But I've seen 'em since, and I met the guys and everything," he revealed. "But Layne's been a huge lyrical inspiration for me — maybe not the topics but the way he could describe the darkness in such a beautiful way. It's very, very sad what happened to him. Next to SCORPIONS, that's my favorite band."

Back in 2017, IN FLAMES released a covers EP, "Down, Wicked & No Good". Featuring takes on DEPECHE MODE's "It's No Good", ALICE IN CHAINS' "Down In A Hole" and Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game", as well as a live rendition of NINE INCH NAILS' "Hurt".

IN FLAMES previously covered DEPECHE MODE's "Everything Counts" on the Swedish band's 1997 album "Whoracle".

Last month, IN FLAMES parted ways with bassist Bryce Paul and replaced him with Liam Wilson (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Wilson made his live debut with IN FLAMES on June 7 at the Release Athens 2023 festival in Athens, Greece.

Bryce joined IN FLAMES following the departure of longtime bassist Peter Iwers.

Iwers quit IN FLAMES in November 2016, saying that he was leaving the band "to pursue other endeavors."

IN FLAMES' latest album, "Foregone", was released in February via Nuclear Blast. According to a press release, the LP "combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned songwriting of their postmodern era."

"Foregone" was the second IN FLAMES album with Paul and drummer Tanner Wayne, the first with ex-MEGADETH guitarist Chris Broderick, and the third with Grammy-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THREE DAYS GRACE). Mike Plotnikoff (ALL THAT REMAINS, WARBRINGER) engineered at Benson's West Valley Recording Studios. Joe Rickard (10 YEARS, STARSET, DIAMANTE),who played drums for IN FLAMES from 2016 through 2019, handled mixing duties.