DARK TRANQUILLITY And SOEN Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour

DARK TRANQUILLITY and SOEN will join forces for the North American "Scandinavian Heavy Arts Tour" this spring. Support on the trek will come from PERSEFONE.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m.

Tour dates:

March 27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

March 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

March 30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

March 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge

April 02 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

April 03 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

April 04 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

April 06 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

April 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

April 08 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

April 10 - Dallas, TX – Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

April 11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

April 13 - Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade

April 14 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

April 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

April 17 - Towson, MD - The Recher

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

April 19 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 21 - New York, NY - [to be announced]

April 22 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

April 23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 24 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

April 25 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

DARK TRANQUILLITY's latest album "Endtime Signals", came out in August 2024 via Century Media Records. Notably, "Endtime Signals" not only marked DARK TRANQUILLITY's thirteenth studio album, but also the band's tenth album collaboration with Century Media Records. It built on the success of previous releases such as "Atoma" (2016),which climbed up to No. 2 in the Swedish album charts, and "Moment" (2020),which earned the band a Swedish Grammis award.

"Endtime Signals" showcased DARK TRANQUILLITY's reinvigorated lineup, consisting of latest additions Joakim Strandberg Nilsson (drums) and Christian Jansson (bass) alongside Mikael Stanne (vocals),Martin Brändström (keyboards),Johan Reinholdz (guitars). It featured an eye-catching cover by founding DARK TRANQUILLITY guitarist Niklas Sundin and a "lived-in" production by Brändström (Rogue Music) and engineering by Alexander Backlund (Fascination Street Studios),as well as a mix and master by Jens Bogren (KREATOR, AT THE GATES).

SOEN's latest studio album, "Reliance", was released on January 16, 2026 via Silver Lining Music. The LP was produced, recorded and mixed by Alexander Backlund at Fascination Street Studios, and was mastered by Tony Lindgren.

With "Reliance", SOEN's seventh studio album, the Swedish progressive metal powerhouse, spearheaded by Joel Ekelöf (vocals) and Martin Lopez (drums),continue to find incredible new pathways into the spatial areas between light and dark, loud and calm, heavy and soothing. Honesty is what runs through the album's writing, where emotional gravity and raw power coexist without compromise. It's a duality that defines SOEN's sound — the willingness to confront darkness not for spectacle, but for truth.