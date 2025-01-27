INCUBUS Announces 2025 U.S. Summer Tour, Performing 'Morning View' In Its Entirety Plus The Hits

INCUBUS has announced the next iteration of its massively successful "Morning View + The Hits" tour, featuring special guests MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA. Following the popularity of last-year's sold-out U.S. arena tour, the band will embark on additional dates across North America this upcoming summer, performing "Morning View" in its entirety + the hits. The 13-city tour kicks off on June 25 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, making stops in Seattle, Toronto, St. Louis and more before wrapping up with a final encore performance in Los Angeles at Intuit Dome on October 4.

The "Morning View + The Hits" tour launched this past summer on the heels of the release of "Morning View XXIII" last year, a re-recording of their 2001 multi-platinum original album "Morning View" that spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at No 2.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning on January 28 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by artist presale at 12:00 p.m. local time. The general onsale will take place on January 31 at 10 a.m. local time at www.incubushq.com.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold on the North America tour will be distributed by the band's Make Yourself Foundation to provide critical relief and long-term recovery support for the communities impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Citi is the official card of the "Morning View + The Hits" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 28 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, January 30 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, playing table tennis with select members of the INCUBUS, photo op with INCUBUS, side stage viewing of the INCUBUS set, exclusive merch item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com

INCUBUS 2025 North American tour dates:

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live

June 28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

June 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 03 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

July 05 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

July 08 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

July 10 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

July 18 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

July 19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

As a sonic and spiritual enigma, INCUBUS continue to stretch, shape, and shake the foundation of alternative music, embracing endless possibilities and eclipsing any and all boundaries in the process. The multiplatinum Los Angeles band — Brandon Boyd (vocals),Mike Einziger (guitar, piano, backing vocals),José Pasillas II (drums),Chris Kilmore (turntables, keyboards),and Nicole Row (bass) — tune into the creative exchange between them and beam it back to audiences as loudly (and lovingly) as possible. To date, the quintet have notably sold over 23 million albums, scored dozens of multi-platinum and platinum certifications around the globe, gathered billions of streams, and notched six consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200. At the same time, they have graced the bills of festivals such as BottleRock, Ohana, Lollapalooza and Rock In Rio in addition to headlining arenas and amphitheaters worldwide. During 2021, the musicians celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal double-platinum third full-length offering, "Morning View", with a worldwide livestream. INCUBUS returned to the house where they famously recorded the album and performed the entire tracklisting from front-to-back for the first time. It incited a rapturous fan response, and the band decided to do it again in October 2023. The group sold out the legendary Hollywood Bowl and performed "Morning View" in front of a hometown audience, unassumingly kickstarting another era. Between releasing "Morning View XXIII", a re-recording of their 2001 massive album, and launching a massive U.S. "Morning View + The Hits" arena tour last year, they ignite the next phase of INCUBUS with a brand new 2025 tour and more new music on the horizon.

Photo credit: Shawn Hanna (courtesy of Live Nation)